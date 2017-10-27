Holiday fun in Sonoma County on Dec. 1-3

The holidays are upon us, with numerous ways to celebrate in Sonoma County. To better enjoy the next several weeks, we have gathered information on many activities and events from around the North Bay. From craft fairs to tree lighting, sing-a-longs to festive feasts, we hope these holiday happenings add merriment to you and your family’s traditions. Check out all of the biggest upcoming events at www.pressdemocrat.com/specialsections/giftguide.

This is a special advertising section. The material was prepared by the advertising department and did not involve the reporting or editing staff of The Press Democrat.

___

Notice to Readers: Because of the recent North Bay fires, a few events listed here were not confirmed at press time. We recommend using the contact information provided below each listing.

Transcendence's Broadway Holiday Spectacular

Date: December 1-3

Time: December 1 (7:30 p.m.), December 2 (2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.), December 3 (2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.)

Location: Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Cost: $139 (VIP) - $39

Details: Now more than ever it's time for our community to join and share in the togetherness of the holiday season. From Transcendence, the creators of Broadway Under the Stars, comes this inspiring and new holiday spectacular featuring performers from Broadway shows such as WICKED, WHITE CHRISTMAS, LES MISERABLES and more. Packed with holiday favorites, showstoppers and modern twists on some of the world’s most uplifting and cherished songs, you and your family will feel renewed, rejuvenated, and reconnected with the music and magic of the holidays.

Contact: www.BroadwayHolidayShow.com, (707) 546-3600, info@TTCsonoma.org

Windsor Santa

Date: December 1-23, 2017

Time: 2-6 p.m.

Location: Greencycle, 9058 Windsor Rd, Windsor

Cost: $15 - $45

Details: Windsor Santa is back for our third year in the heart of Windsor! Located in Greencycle, we provide a better Santa experience for families and children who don't want to deal with the mall. Pictures taken by real local professional photographers. We take pride in giving back to our community by donating a portion of our proceeds to a local non-profit or charity. Better photos, better experience, better cause.

Contact: www.windsor-santa.com or www.facebook.com/windsorsantaphotos

Christmas Craft Fair

Date: December 2, 2017

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Faith Lutheran Church, 19355 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, CA

Cost: Free

Details: Holiday shopping for gifts, home goods, food, jewelry, and décor handmade by local crafters, artisans, and bakers. Ample onsite parking with full ADA accessibility.

Contact: facebook.com/flcsv.org

Piccolo Mercatino Italian Christmas Fair

Date: December 2, 1017

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: 64 Brookwood Avenue (enter on Chinn St), Santa Rosa, at the Italian Cultural Foundation Center

Cost: Free

Details: This year we present a 'piccolo' Italian Christmas Market with jewelry, cards, paintings from Arte Eclectica; photography, paintings and cards from Terracina Arts; travel gift certificates and info from Andiamo Travel; Italian biscotti for sale; Italian-themed book booth, cookbooks and wreaths from Slow Food. Saturday, December 2, only. Music, food and treasures for all!

Contact: www.nbicf.org

Santa Paws

Date: December 2-3, 2017

Time: December 2, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and December 3, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Western Farm Center, 217 West 7th Street, Santa Rosa, CA

Cost: $20 for one printed photo

Details: Bring your pet to have its picture taken with Santa Paws. You don't have a Dog? That's OK!, Bring your pig, llama, or chicken and receive one printed photo with purchase to take home. Pet blankets and yummy baked treat sales are also available. This annual holiday event benefits Canine Companions for Independence.