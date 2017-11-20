Santa Rosa obstetrician saved newborns as his home burned during Santa Rosa fire

The wind spewed embers, a tempest with flames encroaching on both sides of Highway 101. Dr. Scott Witt, rushing to the hospital where his patients awaited, quickly realized his pickup truck couldn’t maneuver through the roadblocks and obstacles, so he rushed back to his Fountaingrove home for his BMW motorcycle.

Witt had one thing on his mind –– those babies.

The director of the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) was on a mission that night to evacuate eight infants from Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital when the wildfires threatened the hospital and everyone in it.

When Witt reached his home, he learned the sheriff had in his absence been through the neighborhood with a bullhorn, alerting people of a mandatory evacuation.

“I said rather than pack anything, I told my family to get in the car and leave and head south so I wouldn’t have to worry about them and I could focus on the babies,” he said.

Then Witt climbed on his BMW 2015 R NineT motorcycle and darted through smoky backroads, weaving through flames. He pulled into Sutter around 3 a.m., and saw the fires in the parking lot and the security team on the roof dousing out embers.

“It was more significant than what I had thought,” he said. “The fire was actually close to the hospital.”

Once inside the NICU, Witt could see it in the parents’ eyes –– frantic worry.

“They knew it was a dangerous situation and so I had to say ‘I’m going to do everything I can to make sure your baby is safe, even if that comes to putting myself at risk,’” Witt said. “‘I’ll do that because that’s what a mom would do.’”

Witt began prepping for evacuation by assembling ambulances to drive the newborns to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, roughly six miles away. The newborns were already in the throes of a life and death struggle, infants who couldn’t survive without the support of incubators, IVs, feeding tubes or oxygen. He calculated the three transports with painstaking detail, considering which newborns needed feeding tubes, IVs or incubators. Witt also calculated how many bassinets could fit on the floor of an ambulance to configure the best make-up for each transport.

When the last ambulance was ready to take off, Witt asked the driver if he could follow close behind on his motorcycle so he could coordinate care for the babies with the doctors at Memorial Hospital once they arrived. The driver called ahead to warn the police because Highway 101 was closed to all but emergency vehicles. On that day, though, they made an exception for one 2015 BMW R NineT motorcycle.

Trailing the speeding ambulance, Witt swerved around cars, dodged tree limbs and skirted downed power lines after flames had breached Highway 101.

“The ambulance had the siren on and as soon as we got on the freeway I could immediately tell there were things on fire on either side of the freeway,” Witt said. “I mean actual trees right there on fire. As soon as the gravel stopped there was fire. That was the first time I was like, ‘huh, this could actually hit me.’ I had some live embers hit me and I’d try to brush them off.”