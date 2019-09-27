For some survivors, time hasn't healed trauma of 2017 North Bay fires

When temperatures rise and the winds pick up, or when she catches a whiff of smoke from miles away, Tracy Kecskemeti said memories from the October 2017 wildfires rush back.

“The terror. The running. It was like a movie set. It was surreal,” said Kecskemeti, who fled the blaze with just the clothes on her back, a pair of flip-flops, her purse and two dogs. “You want to wake up and say it didn’t happen. I do that a lot — I try fooling myself.”

As the second anniversary of the wildfires approaches next week, she said it has become less painful dealing with the aftermath of the Tubbs fire, which tore through her northwest Santa Rosa neighborhood and leveled her home off Hopper Lane.

Kecskemeti said she sought help for post-traumatic stress disorder six months after the fires, which killed 24 people and destroyed more than 5,300 homes in Sonoma County. Though the emotional recovery has been sketchy, she said time has helped heal.

“The wounds are not as sore. They don’t hurt as much,” said Kecskemeti, 59. However, she added, “You stitch yourself up as much as you can, (but) you always wear that scar.”

For some survivors, though, time hasn’t eased the pain, and their grief, anger and anxiety intensifies around the anniversary of the wildfires. It could take anywhere from five to 10 years before survivors begin to feel a sense of normalcy, said Doreen Van Leeuwen, a licensed marriage and family therapist.

While some have accepted the devastation and moved past it, others for a number of reasons have “more difficulty bouncing back,” said Van Leeuwen, who has worked with several fire survivors and serves as the president of the Redwood Empire Chapter of the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists.

“It makes sense you want to feel better and you want it to feel like it’s all behind you, but it’s not realistic,” she said.

Kecskemeti, who has been renting a house in Healdsburg with her partner of 14 years, is preparing to move back to her neighborhood. Their rebuilt home should be finished any day now.

As she packs up her rental home, Kecskemeti said she’s preparing for the fact that the property she first moved into in 2007 will never be the same. The garden she tended for years and her late mother’s plants she planted there were destroyed in the fire, and so were her mother’s cookbook and notes. Kecskemeti said she’s resolved she, too, will never be the same.

Things can’t remain the same after such a life-altering event, said Pam Van Halsema, a Coffey Park fire survivor.

“To say things will go back to normal, I don’t know how. Everything changed,” she said.

Van Halsema, 53, lost her Kerry Lane home, where she had raised her three kids, to the Tubbs fire. She and her family have been renting a friend’s home on the east side of town, but they hope to return to Coffey Park within the next month. With so many families about to run out of rental assistance from their insurance companies, Van Halsema said she’s fortunate her home is nearly done.

“I thought I was going to move in July, then August, then September. Now, it’s looking like October,” she said.