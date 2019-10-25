How the Sonoma Pride beer campaign has raised millions for fire victims

When Natalie Cilurzo came up with the Sonoma Pride campaign to aid 2017 fire victims, she had no idea she was drawing up a beer fundraising blueprint for an even bigger blaze the next year.

“It’s really about supporting the community and stepping up to help people who stepped up to help us in a time of need,” said Cilurzo, who owns Russian River Brewing Co. with her husband, brewmaster Vinnie Cilurzo.

Before the Tubbs and Nuns fires were extinguished, the Cilurzos formed Sonoma Pride, enlisting breweries around the country, and as far as Europe, to donate profits from specially made batches of beer, eventually raising $1.1 million in much needed fire aid.

“It think it was Day 2 of our fundraising and Day 4 of the fires, when I said, ‘We’re going to raise a million dollars,” Natalie Cilurzo said. “At the time, the consensus was ‘OK, but that’s pretty ambitious.’ ”

But the following November, in 2018, an even more destructive fire would inspire an even bigger ask from the tightknit brewing community. As they do every fall, the Cilurzos retreated to the Mendocino Coast for an annual mushroom and beer pairing at the Little River Inn. Their good friends, Ken and Katie Grossman, owners of Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., usually celebrate Ken’s birthday around this time at their vacation home nearby. But this year, as the Camp fire was spreading through Butte County, much of the Grossman clan was evacuating to Mendocino from Chico.

“We talked with Ken early on and he said, ‘I want to do something like you did with Sonoma Pride. How did you set that up? What did you do?’” Cilurzo remembers.

In the spirit of “paying it forward,” she passed on what they had learned, covering everything from the basics of partnering with a nonprofit who would then distribute funds to other nonprofits, to inspiring suppliers of hops, malt and glass to donate ingredients, and even giving advice on the unseen art of collecting the funds from breweries after they’ve sold the beer — something that can be difficult in a tight cash-flow business.

“The question came up — isn’t this illegal?” said Ken Grossman. “So we reached out to the governor’s office and since it was declared a disaster area, the governor gave us permission that we could promote the fundraising efforts of the beer. Then we went to the supplier community — the maltsters and the hop growers and the hop dealers — and asked them to donate the ingredients. And we got a great buy-in from pretty much everyone in the industry.”

In Sonoma County, many of the same local breweries that supported Sonoma Pride jumped on board for what would become Sierra Nevada’s Resilience IPA fundraising program.

“I remember we got a call from the brewmaster at Sierra, checking to see if we wanted to be a part of it, and of course we said, ‘Yes,’” said Richard Norgrove Jr., co-owner of Bear Republic. “When Ken came down for one of the Resilience release parties, I could tell he was very emotionally impacted by the amount of employees that lost their houses. He had people living in trailers on the property.”

During the 2017 fires, seven Bear Republic employees lost their homes. At Sierra Nevada, more than 50 employees lost homes in the Camp fire.