Larkfield’s Ancient Oak Cellars starts anew after Tubbs fire

This story is part of a monthly series in 2019 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

Ken and Melissa Moholt-Siebert’s Ancient Oak Cellars sits just west of Paradise Ridge Winery, near Cardinal Newman High School.

The 31-acre Larkfield property was right in the path of the deadly Tubbs fire as it raced down the hill toward the highway nearly two years ago. The Moholt-Sieberts lost everything in the blaze: their equipment; their home; a circa-1890 barn; and their estate vineyard. All 17 acres of their Siebert Ranch vineyard were incinerated. All that remained were the native trees.

The land had been in Ken Moholt-Siebert’s family since the 1950s. The vineyard produced some of the family’s most famous fruit — grapes that went into Ancient Oak’s award-winning Siebert Ranch pinot noir, and grapes that were sold to Paradise Ridge, Hanzell Vineyards, Flowers Vineyards & Winery and La Crema Winery.

Now, the Moholt-Sieberts are replanting everything from scratch, including irrigation.

“We felt like we had full-time jobs before, and now we’re navigating that — a rebuild and all the assorted paperwork,” said Melissa Moholt-Siebert, 53. “It’s hard. It’s overwhelming. And yet we still feel lucky to be here.”

Like most who were evacuated from the wildfires, the Moholt-Sieberts have harrowing stories about that unforgettable October night.

They didn’t see the fire until it was at the top of the hill. The blaze on their property started with an ember and grew to a conflagration in a matter of minutes.

Ken Moholt-Siebert, 53, helped neighbors pack up and leave before he did his best to protect his own place.

“Once it went kaboom, it was a full force gale coming from the north. All we could do was get out,” said Moholt- Siebert, who wrote a poem earlier that night that described the scene — the wind whipping and the smell of smoke in the air.

Replanting the vineyard

After FEMA removed 180 truckloads of debris last March, the Moholt-Sieberts focused on replanting.

Breathing new life into a vineyard isn’t something winegrowers do every day, and the duo behind Ancient Oak seized the opportunity to make changes.

The vineyard originally was planted with wide spacing — roughly 660 vines per acre; the new one will be significantly denser — somewhere between 1,200 to 1,500 vines per acre. The rows of vines that once faced a multitude of directions will run east to west.

The Moholt-Sieberts also added a small block of chardonnay; the old vineyard only had pinot noir. The couple and winemaker Greg La Follette settled on new vines, specifically chosen for each of the five blocks.

One thing that hasn’t changed: The man behind the plantings.

Back in 1995, when Ken Moholt-Siebert’s grandfather, Henry, first planted the vines, he turned to friend and Mark West winegrower Bob Dempel to do the job. Last year, when the Moholt-Sieberts set out in search of a strategy for replanting the vineyard, they turned to Dempel.

“I’ve certainly never had the opportunity to plant [a vineyard] for a grandfather and replant it for his grandchildren,” said 83-year-old Dempel, who also lost his home in the fire. “First time for everything, I guess.”

Replanting Siebert Ranch vineyard hasn’t been easy, though. For starters, the property is hilly. Second, it comprises a vast variety of soil types.