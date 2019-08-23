After 2017 wildfires, pet owners take precautions to keep pets safe

This story is part of a monthly series chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

Every minute counts in an emergency.

For people with pets, planning and practice can help you make the most of that precious time — and improve the chances your animals will survive.

“Your dog will probably come to you, but your cat is probably gonna go hide under a bed. Trying to find them in a timely fashion is difficult and you don’t have much time,” said Brian Whipple, operations manager for Sonoma County Animal Services.

It is impossible to know exactly how many animals perished during the 2017 wildfires, but broken-hearted families still carry the pain of losing a pet that hid during the mayhem, too terrified to respond to the calls of their desperate owners.

As the two-year annivesary of the wildfires approaches, experts are encouraging pet owners to prepare for the next disaster and draw up plans to safely care for their animals — and evacuate them if necessary.

Some situations, like an extended power outage, may simply require residents to have water, food, medicine and supplies on hand for several days, both for themselves and their animals.

Other emergencies — fire, flood or earthquake — may require pet owners to quickly evacuate themselves and their animals.

Portable kennels can be a valuable tool. It is critical to help your pets become comfortable with their kennel before an emergency strikes, said Lindsay McCall, director of animal care for the Humane Society of Sonoma County. She encourages keeping it out, open and part of the living environment, even serving treats in the kennel from time to time to help make it less scary.

Practicing evacuations is also important, McCall said. Make certain you can fit all of your animals’ crates into your vehicle; if you can’t, make arrangements to have someone help. Some smaller kennels are soft with shoulder straps, allowing you to keep your small pet next to you. Look for kennels with a slot or pocket for stashing medicine and important paperwork.

Whatever you’re doing to plan for yourself, plan the same way for your animals, Whipple said. That means having food, water and medicine for your pets, along with a file folder that contains names, contact numbers, photos and the animal’s vaccination history.

Whipple urged residents to sign up for SoCo Alert and Nixle to get pertinent information during emergencies, such as the location of evacuation shelters and the county’s mobile vet clinic.

During a disaster, Sonoma County sets up two kinds of shelters that take pets. The first, known as “co-habitated shelters,” place people and their animals in the same room. The Finley Center in Santa Rosa was used during the 2017 wildfires, when Sonoma County Animal Services supplied the shelter with crates and other supplies.

“Walking into that shelter, it was probably the quietest, most calm emergency evacuation shelter that I’ve ever been in,” said Whipple, who has been working disasters since 2005.

The second type, known as “co-located shelters,” house animals just outside the shelter. Camping gear might prove useful, allowing people to stay close to their animals. During the 2017 fires, mobile clinics operated by county Animal Services and Forgotten Felines were set up at the shelter.