Sonoma County volunteers reunite cats with their owners after Tubbs fire

•Take the time to have your pet microchipped, and keep vet records updated, so your pet can be tracked down and reunited with you in the event you do become separated.

•If your cat is loose in the car, do not roll down the window. In a panicked state, a cat will bolt out.

•If you have to evacuate, start by putting the cat in a closed room with the door shut — or risk having them bolt outside where they can’t be found.

•Have a carrier for every cat, and practice getting them into it. An alarmed cat will bolt through any open door or open car window, if not secured.

Wildfire is here to stay in California, so Ellen Johnson’s advice to pet owners, especially those with cats, is to prepare for disasters:

On a bright early morning last month, a construction crew busy rebuilding homes in Coffey Park happened to spot a small tortoiseshell cat moving across an open lot. They’ve spotted such cats before — lost pets who somehow managed to escape and survive the Tubbs fire, and have been eeking out an existence in the decimated neighborhood ever since. And like before, the workers reported this one.

Becky Basque, a volunteer with Sonoma & Napa Fires Pet Rescue and Reunification, arranged her team to set up a night vision camera near the area to first confirm the sighting was real, and then to lure the kitty into a rescue cage with mackerel. It worked. The small female was taken to Forgotten Felines, a nonprofit Sonoma County group that focuses on stray, lost or feral cats. Their examination discovered tell-tale burn scars, a sure sign the cat was a neighborhood survivor.

Nearly two years after flames leveled the Santa Rosa neighborhood, Basque and a small army of volunteers with the pet rescue group are still locating and reuniting “fire cats” like this one with their owners.

As was discovered after the October 2017 wildfires, when residents flee their homes for safety, their pets don’t always make it out with them. Attempting to round up loose pets outdoors while fleeing a fire on extremely short notice proved for many to be impossible. Some dogs and cats, startled by the commotion or smoke, hid or simply fled.

Other times, animal shelters and volunteers report, as in the 2017 Tubbs fire, residents locked their cats and dogs in the house, expecting to shortly return, never imagining the evacuation would last for days, or that the fires would reach their neighborhood.

Many of these fire victims just assumed their four-legged companions were lost, according to Ellen Johnson, co-founder and volunteer with Sonoma & Napa Fires Pet Rescue and Reunification. But it turns out, with surprising frequency, that’s not the case. Cats in particular, she says, are surprisingly skilled at finding ways to escape.

Johnson knows, because she and their team of volunteers have personally located and rescued 300-400 lost pets in Sonoma County from the ashes of Larkfield, Mark West, Riebli, Coffey Park and Fountaingrove, so far. The pets find shelter in storm drains, chimneys, creek beds, or learn to survive in the wild.

Her goal? To reunite these “fire cats” with their owners if she can.

Reconnecting people with their rescued pet is a deeply emotional experience, with smiles and tears and joy, Becky noted, especially for families and seniors who’ve lost everything else in their home. “That’s what I do this for,” Johnson said.

It’s a commitment that keeps the group busy, according to Basque. In addition to the Tubbs fire, Johnson, Basque, and other volunteers and groups have recently been searching for and rescuing pets from the Camp and Paradise fires further north.

The hardest part of their effort, Johnson said, is matching the rescued pets with their owners. Many have just assumed the worst, or stop looking after a few weeks.

And after the Paradise fire in particular, many residents were forced to move out of the area, even out of state.