Safari West builds North Bay network to safeguard animals from future disasters

This story is part of a monthly series chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

By now, the story is practically legend. The Tubbs fire roared down the hills sheltering Safari West, the 400-acre wildlife preserve northeast of Santa Rosa, and owner Peter Lang sprang into action.

He stomped on flaming embers. He piloted a forklift to haul flammables away. He hopped a fence to save Nyala antelope. At one point, the then-76-year-old entered the cheetah and hyena enclosure to save the predators from incineration.

Lang lost his own Mark West home in the inferno. But the preserve didn’t lose any animals.

Since then, Lang and his colleagues have taken it upon themselves to make sure that wildlife conservation organizations around the Bay Area are better prepared for the next disaster. In particular, Safari West has spearheaded an effort to bolster the communication network needed to coordinate immediate aid and longer-term measures at sites as various as zoos, amusement parks and private preserves.

The effort has resulted in a federation dubbed the Emergency Preparedness Roundtable. Kimberly Robertson heads up the efforts for Safari West. The organization has stepped up out of its sense of responsibility to the community, she said.

“We’re a big place, we’re in the center of the (Mark West) corridor, and we have hundreds of animals,” she said. “Leading this thing just feels like the neighborly thing to do.”

The roundtable effort began about two weeks before the 2017 fires. That first meeting brought together representatives from Safari West, Mountain Home Ranch, the Oakland Zoo, the San Francisco Zoo, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo and others.

In an eerie coincidence, participants talked about the 1964 Hanly fire — which burned a similar path to the Tubbs — and expressed skepticism it could happen again. They shared best practices from existing emergency preparedness plans, relying mostly on phone trees. They agreed they needed to devise new strategies to work more efficiently and effectively.

Then the fires erupted, torching huge swaths of the state. And last year brought an even more destructive outbreak of fire. Everyone from the roundtable returned to the subject with a sense of urgency.

The second meeting took place this spring with a bigger crowd in attendance, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, local fire departments and others. This time the gathering was geared toward action, documenting the number and kind of animals at stake, as well as what they eat and how much water they need, and rounding up the resources each organization could bring in the event of a disaster.

“So much of responding to these situations revolves around knowing each other and knowing who to ask for when you’re inquiring about how to help,” Robertson said.

One of the other results of that spring meeting: strengthened bonds with first responders. Before the fires, places like Safari West would typically see first responders visit once a year. Now, after requests from many of the organizations that suffered losses in the flames, first responders have agreed to visit multiple times each year, with plans that could include training exercises on individual properties in the Mark West corridor, building expertise about the terrain and the animals that live on it.

Because that corridor and other remote areas around the county often are plagued by spotty or nonexistent wireless service, roundtable participants agreed that they needed more dependable ways to stay in touch.