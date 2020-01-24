Subscribe

100 largest nonprofits in Sonoma County

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 24, 2020, 2:45PM

Sonoma Gives

Read more stories about locals giving back to their communities here.

Sonoma County is home to more than 3,080 registered nonprofit agencies and not-for-profit organizations that reported more than $2 billion in annual revenue, according to data compiled by GuideStar, using the most recently available tax forms. They are involved in everything from health care and human services to education, arts and culture. The following are the 100 largest nonprofits and not-for-profit organizations incorporated in Sonoma County, ranked in order of annual gross receipts reported in their most recent tax filing.

1. Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital: Santa Rosa, $281 million. Hospital. 707-525-5300, stjosephhealth.org

2. Redwood Credit Union: Santa Rosa, $177 million. Credit Union. 800-479-7928, redwoodcu.org

3. Community Foundation Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $81 million. Connecting people, ideas and resources to benefit the community, it receives current and legacy gifts, manages funds, distributes grants for charitable purposes and provides tax advantages not available through private foundations. 707-579-4073, sonomacf.org

4. Rural California Broadcasting Corp. KRCB-TV Channel 22: Rohnert Park, $74 million. Provides educational television and radio broadcasting in Northern California. 707-584-2000, krcb.org

5. Santa Rosa Community Health Centers: Santa Rosa, $64 million. Eight centers that provide primary health care and health education to under-served people in our community, regardless of their ability to pay. 707-583-8839, srhealthcenters.org

6. Petaluma Valley Hospital: Petaluma, $51 million. Hospital. 707-522-1570, stjhs.org

7. Canine Companions for Independence: Santa Rosa, $45 million. Enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained assistance dogs. 707-577-1700, cci.org

8. Petaluma Health Center: Petaluma, $42.9 million. Primary medical care for all ages, regardless of ability to pay. 707-559-7500, phealthcenter.org

9. Redwood Empire Food Bank: Santa Rosa, $42.8 million. The largest hunger-relief organization serving northern coastal California from Sonoma County to the Oregon border. 707-523-7900, refb.org

10. Plastic Recycling Corporation of California: Sonoma, $36.6 million. Develops programs and policies for the reclamation and recycling of polythylene terephthalate beverage containers. 707-935-1997.

11. Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation: Santa Rosa, $34 million. Raises funds to support programs, scholarships, facilities, and special projects of Santa Rosa Junior College. 707-527-4348, santarosa.edu/foundation

12. Redwood Credit Union Community Fund Inc.: Santa Rosa, $31.3 million. Advances the well-being of Sonoma County through programs including financial wellness and literacy, individual and/or organizational wellness and crisis support. 800-479-7928.

13. Sonoma County Indian Health Project Inc.: Santa Rosa, $27.5 million. Improves and maintains a comprehensive health care system to serve the needs and traditional values of the Sonoma County American Indian Community. 707-521-4545, schip.org

14. PORAC Legal Defense Fund: Santa Rosa, $26.1 million. Health and welfare benefit plan offering legal services to active, reserve and retired peace officers and public safety personnel. 209-774-5600, poracldf.org

15. Alternative Family Services Inc.: Santa Rosa, $21.5 million. Foster care. 707-576-7700, afs4kids.org

16. West County Health Centers: Guerneville, $21.3 million. Community health center serving western Sonoma County providing medical, dental and mental health care services; sites include Sebastopol, Occidental, Guerneville and Forestville. 707-869-5977, wchealth.org

17. Burbank Housing Development Corp.: Santa Rosa, $21.2 million. Dedicated to increasing the supply of housing in Sonoma County, so that low-income people of all ages, backgrounds and special needs will have a better opportunity to live in decent and affordable housing. 707-526-1020, burbankhousing.org

18. Catholic Charities, Diocese of Santa Rosa: Santa Rosa, $21 million. A human services agency serving needy people of all faiths, primarily seniors, immigrants and families facing poverty and/or homelessness. Offices in Sonoma, Napa, and Lake counties. 707-528-8712, srcharities.org

19. Sonoma Academy: Santa Rosa, $20.8 million. Private co-ed college preparatory high school. 707-545-1770, sonomaacademy.org 20. Goodwill Industries of the Redwood Empire: Santa Rosa, $20 million. Develops and maintains programs that place people with disabilities and other special needs in productive and competitive jobs. 707-523-0550, gire.org

21. Community First Credit Union: Santa Rosa, $18.1 million. Credit Union. 707-546-6000, comfirstcu.org

22. Community Child Care Council of Sonoma Co.: Santa Rosa, $17.8 million. 4Cs operates 11 Sonoma County child development centers and preschools supporting and providing quality, accessible, affordable preschool and childcare services for children, families and child care professionals via education, resources and direct services. 707-544-3077, sonoma4cs.org

23. California Human Development Corp.: Santa Rosa, $17.6 million. Creates job training, housing, recovery and other services for farmworkers, day laborers and people with disabilities. 707-523-1155, CaHumanDevelopment.org

24. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts: Santa Rosa, $17.2 million. Arts center with performances in music, dance, theater, comedy and spoken word plus education-through-the-arts programs for children and adults; also, facility rentals for community events. 707-527-7006, lutherburbankcenter.org

25. Roseland Charter School: Santa Rosa, $16.8 million. K-12 charter school. 707-545-0102, roselandsd.org

26. United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay: Petaluma, $16.8 million. Promotes and supports a full quality of life for people with cerebral palsy and other disabilities. 707-766-9990, ucpnb.org

27. Sonoma West Medical Center: Sebastopol, $16.6 million. Hospital and primary care facility. 707-823-8511, sonomawestmedicalcenter.com

28. North Bay Rehabilitation Services: Rohnert Park, $16 million. Vocational rehabilitation for the disabled. 707-585-1991, nbrs.org

29. Alliance Medical Center: Healdsburg, $15.8 million. Community health center serving low-income residents of Healdsburg and Windsor with medical and dental services. 707-385-2306, alliancemed.org

30. Veterans Resource Centers of America: Santa Rosa, $15.3 million. Offers community-based programs and services for veterans and their families. 707-581-3870, vetsresource.org

31. Sonoma State Enterprises Inc.: Rohnert Park, $14.9 million. Provides services to the campus of Sonoma State University. 707-664-3251, sonoma.edu/afd/enterprises

32. Becoming Independent: Santa Rosa, $14.8 million. Community based service organization that helps people with disabilities live meaningful and productive lives in Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties. 707-524-6600, becomingindependent.org

33. Aid for Starving Children: Santa Rosa, $14.4 million. Offers food, immunizations, Christian education, water purification and self-help programs to children and their families in Africa. Christian orphanage support and aid for single, black working mothers in the United States. 707-528-3499, aidforstarvingchildren.org

34. Point Blue Conservation Science: Petaluma, $14.1 million. Bird and wildlife conservation program that engages in scientific research, habitat restoration and outreach. 707-781-2555, pointblue.org

35. Fountaingrove Golf & Athletic Club: Santa Rosa, $13.9 million. Recreational facility and fitness center. 707-521-3207, fountaingrovegolf.com

36. Redwood Empire Electrical Workers Health & Welfare Trust: Santa Rosa, $13.2 million. Provides health care benefits to eligible participants. 707-526-1996.

37. Redwood Community Health Network: Petaluma, $13.1 million. Supports medical clinics with the implementation of comprehensive IT systems, collaborative support service programs and other duties. 707-792-7900, rchc.net

38. St. Joseph Home Care Network: Santa Rosa, $13 million. Provides in-home nursing care, therapy, social services and personal assistance. 949-381-4513, stjhs.org

39. Animal Legal Defense Fund: Cotati, $12.9 million. ALDF’s mission is to protect the lives and advance the interests of animals through the legal system. 707-795-2533, aldf.org

40. Anova Education and Behavior Consultation Inc.: Santa Rosa, $12.3 million. Specialized education institution. 707-527-7032, anovaeducation.org

41. Sonoma State University Foundation: Rohnert Park, $12.2 million. Receives and administers endowment gifts and planned giving that enhances and promotes Sonoma State’s educational mission. 707-664-3251, sonoma.edu

42. Sonoma Valley Community Health Center: Sonoma, $11.9 million. Health care for those in need, especially the underserved of Sonoma Valley. 707-939-6070, svchc.org

43. Sonoma County Fair & Exposition Inc.: Santa Rosa, $11.1 million. Operates Sonoma County Fairgrounds. 707-545-4200, sonomacountyfair.com

44. The Mental Insight Foundation: Sonoma, $10.99 million. Mental Health Foundation. 707-938-8248.

45. United Way of the Wine Country: Santa Rosa, $10.8 million. Serving Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, Humboldt and Del Norte counties by mobilizing the caring power of our community through leadership, community engagement and effective investment including education, financial stability and health initiatives. 707-528-4485, unitedwaywinecountry.org

46. Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $10.6 million. Human services agency that partners with low-income families and individuals to help them to achieve economic and social stability, reduce poverty, build community and advocate for social and economic justice. 707-544-6911, capsonoma.org

47. Association of Behavior Consultants: Santa Rosa, $10.6 million. Provides behavior modification services to developmentally disabled individuals. 707-575-3290.

48. Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $9.2 million. After-school and summer programs for the youth of central Sonoma County. 707-528-7977, bgccsc.org

49. Sonoma Land Trust: Santa Rosa, $9 million. Protects the scenic, natural, agricultural and open landscapes of Sonoma County for the benefit of the community and future generations. 707-526-6930, sonomalandtrust.org

50. Vadasz Family Foundation: Sonoma, $8.9 million. Philanthropic foundation. 707-938-3014.

51. Burnand-Partridge Foundation: Rohnert Park, $8.88 million. Private foundation. 707-586-3534.

52. Grantmakers Concerned with Immigrants and Refugees: Sebastopol, $8.8 million. Attains grant contributions from the philanthropic field to address the needs of immigrant and refugee populations. 707-824-4375, gcir.org

53. Inquiring Systems Inc.: Santa Rosa, $8.8 million. Offers training and technical assistance in ethically directed business development and management. 707-939-3900, inquiringsystems.org

54. Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center: Santa Rosa, $8.7 million. Preserves, displays and interprets the art of Charles M. Schulz. Offers tours, classes, camps and workshops. 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org

55. Sonoma Country Day School: Santa Rosa, $8.6 million. Private primary school. 707-284-3200, scds.org

56. TLC Child and Family Services: Sebastopol, $8.3 million. Foster care. 707-823-7300, tlc4kids.org

57. Sonoma County Family YMCA: Santa Rosa, $8 million. Offering health and wellness programs for all ages including a fitness center, child care, preschool, pool, camps and youth sports. 707-545-9622, scfymca.org

58. Friends Association of Services for the Elderly: Santa Rosa, $8 million. A continuing care retirement community. 707-538-0152, friendshouse.org

59. Larry L. Hillblom Foundation Inc.: Petaluma, $7.64 million. Private Foundation in support of medical research. 707-762-6691, llhf.org

60. Redwood Community Health Coalition: Petaluma, $7.3 million. A network of health centers in Sonoma, Napa, Marin, and Yolo counties providing high-quality cost-efficient care to all, regardless of ability to pay. 707-285-2967, rchc.net

61. Redwood Gospel Mission Inc.: Santa Rosa, $7.2 million. Services for the homeless and needy. 707-578-1830, srmission.org

62. Warsh Mott Legacy: Freestone, $7.16 million. Private foundation dedicated to protecting human and environmental health, preserving biodiversity, preventing the commodification of life and defending democracy. 707-874-2942, csfund.org

63. Summerfield Waldorf School Farm: Santa Rosa, $7.1 million. Private primary and secondary school. 707-575-7194, summerfieldws.org

64. Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers Foundation: Sonoma, $6.8 million. Raises money for Sonoma County charities through wine-related activities that are within the expertise of vintners and growers. 707-935-0803, sonomawinecountryweekend.com

65. Abandoned Children’s Fund: Santa Rosa, $6.7 million. Medicine and medical supplies for children in Ghana, Haiti, Ethiopia, Philippines, Kenya, Mexico and Uganda. 888-884-0567, abandonedchildrensfund.org

66. Northern California Volleyball Association: Santa Rosa, $6.6 million. Supports amateur youth and adult volleyball players in Northern California and Northern Nevada. 415-550-7582, NCVA.com

67. Social Advocates for Youth: Santa Rosa, $6.4 million. Helping youth and families throughout Sonoma County by providing housing, counseling, education and employment programs. 707-544-3299, saysc.org

68. Alexander Valley Healthcare: Cloverdale, $6.3 million. Primary medical care provider. 707-894-4229, alexandervalleyhealthcare.org

69. Santa Rosa Symphony: Santa Rosa, $6.3 million. Resident orchestra of the Green Music Center, providing high-quality musical performances including classical, pops and choral works and music education for schools and youth orchestras. 707-546-7097, santarosasymphony.com

70. Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $5.9 million. Faith-based organization that builds modest, affordable homes in partnership with local communities and families in need. 707-578-7707, habitatsoco.org

71. Drug Abuse Alternatives Center: Santa Rosa, $5.9 million. Turning lives around by providing healthy alternatives to alcohol and drug use. 707-571-2233, daacinfo.org

72. COTS (Committee on the Shelterless): Petaluma, $5.7 million. Shelter, housing, food and transformative programs and services for homeless children and adults. 707-765-6530, cots.org

73. Sonoma Humane Society: Santa Rosa, $5.7 million. Receives and administers gifts, program revenues and bequests that are used to support its animal shelters and programs that benefit animals and people in Sonoma County. 707-542-0882, sonomahumane.org

74. Paws for Purple Hearts: Penngrove, $5.6 million. Trained service dogs for military service members and those with post-traumatic stress disorder, mobility issues and traumatic brain injuries. 707-238-5110, pawsforpurplehearts.org

75. Pediatric Dental Initiative of the North Coast Inc.: Windsor, $5.6 million. A sustainable dentistry resource serving low-income children of Northern California who need safe sedation for dental treatment. Also provides oral health and prevention education. 707-837-8833, pdisurgerycenter.org

76. Center for Applied Research Solutions Inc.: Santa Rosa, $5.5 million. Provides training and technical assistance to major initiatives in mental health, substance abuse, stigma reduction, suicide prevention, and safe and healthy schools and colleges through research, training, and the dissemination of educational materials. 707-568-3800, cars-rp.org

77. Institute of Noetic Sciences: Petaluma, $5.5 million. Research institute studying the mind and consciousness. 707-775-3500, noetic.org

78. Pepperwood Foundation: Santa Rosa, $5.3 million. Operates a 3,200-acre scientific preserve to engage students, volunteers and scientists in applied conservation. 707-591-9310, pepperwoodpreserve.org

79. Council on Aging: Santa Rosa, $5.1 million. Senior services agency providing social, financial, legal and nutrition services to promote well-being and maintain independence. 707-525-0143, councilonaging.com

80. Chinese Christian Mission: Petaluma, $5 million. Evangelism among the Chinese community locally and through foreign missions. 707-762-1314, ccmusa.org

81. Greenacre Homes & School: Sebastopol, $4.9 million. Residential care and education of developmentally disabled boys. 707-823-8722, greenacrehomes.org

82. Credo High School: Rohnert Park, $4.8 million. Public college prep. Charter high school using Waldorf methodology. 707-664-0600, credohigh.org

83. Volunteer Center of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $4.5 million. Matches prospective volunteers with local nonprofits and businesses, and operates community resource programs including legal, literacy and human services information and referral. 707-573-3399, volunteernow.org

84. Integrated Resources Institute: Sebastopol, $4.4 million. Consulting and education for the rehabilitation field and job placement services for people with disabilities. 714-337-7566, inmentorworks.org

85. Child Parent Institute: Santa Rosa, $4.3 million. A parent education and children’s mental health agency, with the mission to end child abuse and strengthen the health of children, parents and families through parent education, therapy and a school for emotionally challenged children. 707-585-6108, calparents.org

86. Transcendence Theater Company: Sonoma, $4.1 million. Performing arts organization. 877-424-1414, ttcsonoma.org

87. Pathways Charter School: Rohnert Park, $4 million. Supports individualized home-based independent study for students in grades K-12 in five North Bay counties. 707-585-6510, pathwayscharter.org

88. County of Sonoma Public Financing Corp.: Santa Rosa, $4 million. Provides facilities for administration of Sonoma County activities. 707-565-6124.

89. Oakmont Village Association: Santa Rosa, $4 million. Provides social and recreational activities for the members of Oakmont Village. 707-539-1611, oakmontvillage.com

90. Sonoma County Tourism Bureau Inc.: Santa Rosa, $3.7 million. Promotes Sonoma County as a premier overnight destination with unique and diverse experiences. 707-522-5800, sonomacounty.com

91. PEP Housing: Petaluma, $3.6 million. Provides limited-income seniors with quality affordable housing, housing support services and advocacy. 707-762-2336, pephousing.org

92. Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce: Santa Rosa, $3.5 million. Advances educational, cultural and economic interests through the success of businesses of the Santa Rosa community. 707-545-1414, santarosachamber.com

93. Extended Child Care: Santa Rosa, $3.5 million. Provides before- and after-school programs at nine sites in the Mark West, Wright and Windsor school districts. 707-545-2402, extcc.org

94. Healdsburg School: Healdsburg, $3.3 million. Private school. 707-433-4847, thehealdsburgschool.org

95. Abused Children’s Fund Inc.: Santa Rosa, $3.2 million. Supports programs that deliver food, clean water, health care, housing, educational, vocational training and mentoring for abused or abandoned children. 707-483-2939, abusedchildrensfund.org

96. Early Learning Institute: Rohnert Park, $3.2 million. Serving young children with special needs and their families. 707-591-0170, earlylearninginstitute.com

97. Spring Hill School: Petaluma, $3.2 million. Private School. 707-763-9222, thespringhillschool.org

98. Frank H. Bartholomew Foundation: Sonoma, $3.12 million. Owns and operates Bartholomew Park, the historic site and vineyards established by Count Agoston Haraszthy. 707-938-2244, bartholomewpark.org

99. Live Oak Charter School: Petaluma, $3.1 million. K-8 Charter School. 707-762-9020, liveoakcharter.org

100. Carpenters Housing Corp.: Santa Rosa, $3.05 million. Public housing for low-income families and the handicapped people of Santa Rosa. 707-546-1797.

OTHER NONPROFITS

More than 100 nonprofit organizations serving the community in Sonoma County had revenue in 2017/2018 exceeding $1 million.

St. Vincent De Paul Society: Rohnert Park, $3.01 million. Support the needy through low-cost sales and gifts of food and merchandise. 707-584-1579, svdp-sonoma.org

Petaluma People Services Center: Petaluma, $2.99 million. Human services agency with a broad scope of services including counseling, job placement, gang prevention, daily hot meals, rides to the doctor, case management, and financial assistance for homeless prevention. 707-765-8488, petalumapeople.org

North Bay Organizing Project: Graton, $2.99 million. Provides member leadership development and organization for public activity participation. 707-481-2970, northbayop.org

Arntz Family Foundation: Petaluma, $2.99 million. Philanthropic foundation. 415-382-1188.

Frank Doyle Trust: Santa Rosa, $2.94 million. Scholarships for Santa Rosa Junior College Students and $2,000 for the upkeep of Doyle Park. 707-524-3117.

Schools Plus: Santa Rosa, $2.93 million. Enrichment for public schools. 707-543-2657, schoolsplus.org

R House: Santa Rosa, $2.92 million. Leader in the field of adolescent substance abuse treatment. 707-571-2215, rhouseinc.org

Earle Baum Center of the Blind: Santa Rosa, $2.91 million. Community center serving people with sight loss in Northern Marin, Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino and Napa counties. Services include a low-vision clinic, counseling, classes, enrichment programs and support groups. 707-523-3222, earlebaum.org

Pets Lifeline Inc: Sonoma, $2.78 million. Protecting and improving the lives of cats and dogs in need in the Sonoma Valley through sheltering, adoption, humane education, and community programs. 707-996-4577, petslifeline.org

Clark Janis Foundation: Glen Ellen, $2.77 million. Private foundation. 757-622-3366.

Burbank Housing Management Corp.: Santa Rosa, $2.75 million. Provides management services, compliance and community service activities for affordable housing properties in Sonoma County. 707-526-9782, burbankhousing.org

Sebastopol Independent Charter School Inc.: Sebastopol, $2.69 million. K-8 public charter school that teaches the Waldorf education system. 707-824-9700, sebastopolcharter.org

Presentation School: Sonoma, $2.68 million. Private primary school. 707-935-0122, presentationschool.com

Petaluma Educational Foundation: Petaluma, $2.68 million. Supports educational programs for public and private nonprofit schools within the Petaluma area. 707-778-4632, pefinfo.com

Hidden Leaf Foundation: Bodega Bay, $2.65 million. Private foundation. 707-875-2989, whiddenleaf.org

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley: Sonoma, $2.65 million. Provides positive opportunities for youth to learn and succeed. 707-938-8603, bgcsonoma.org

Ceres Community Project: Sebastopol, $2.64 million. Teens volunteer as gardeners and chefs to prepare nutritious meals for families facing a life-threatening illness. 707-829-5833, ceresproject.org

Crossing the Jordan Foundation Inc.: Santa Rosa, $2.63 million. Provides housing and job training for women and children in need in Sonoma County. 707-540-5124, crossingthejordan.org

Associated Students of Sonoma State University: Rohnert Park, $2.61 million. Enrichment services for students of Sonoma State University. 707-664-3251, sonoma.edu/as

West County Community Services: Guerneville, $2.6 million. Critical social programs for at-risk and vulnerable populations including employment assistance, housing, mental health and counseling services. 707-823-1640, westcountyservices.org

Food For Thought: Forestville, $2.58 million. Provides food, nutrition and other services to people affected by HIV/AIDS and other serious illnesses. 707-877-1647, fftfoodbank.org

United Camps Conferences and Retreats Inc.: Petaluma, $2.55 million. Offers conferences and retreats in natural camp settings. 707-762-3185, uccr.org

Community Support Network: Santa Rosa, $2.52 million. Provides support, housing, and dignity to individuals with mental health challenges. 707-575-0979, communitysupportnet.org

Woodland Star Charter School: Sonoma, $2.51 million. Primary charter school. 707-996-3849, woodlandstarschool.org

Bauman College: Penngrove, $2.49 million. Educational institution focusing on holistic nutrition and culinary arts. 800-987-7530.

Sonoma Ecology Center: Eldridge, $2.46 million. Works with the community to enhance and sustain ecological health in Sonoma Valley. 707-996-0712, sonomaecologycenter.org

Eagle-Eye Sanctuary Foundation: Geyserville, $2.37 million. Animal-related wildlife refuge. 415-863-0109.

Plumfield Academy: Sebastopol, $2.32 million. Boarding school for at-risk boys. 707-824-1414, plumfieldacademy.net

Trione Family Foundation: Santa Rosa, $2.24 million. Philanthropic foundation. 707-542-3134.

Sonoma County Vintners: Santa Rosa, $2.22 million. Promotes Sonoma County wine and provides support to our local community through philanthropic giving. Initiatives include the Sonoma County Wine Auction and Emergency Relief Fund. 707-522-5842, sonomawine.com

YWCA of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $2.22 million. YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Programs include assistance for the victims of domestic violence, therapy and a preschool. 707-546-9922, ywcasc.org

Housing Land Trust of Sonoma County: Petaluma, $2.2 million. Through use of the land trust model, aims to increase home ownership opportunities for low- and moderate-income families and ensure permanent housing affordability in Sonoma County. 707-766-8875, housinglandtrust.org

CS Fund: Freestone, $2.18 million. Private Foundation. 707-874-2942.

Odd Fellows Cemetery Association of Santa Rosa Inc.: Santa Rosa, $2.13 million. Cemetery and burial services. 707-542-1586.

River To Coast Children’s Services: Guerneville, $2.11 million. Resources, referrals and support to families and child care providers in western Sonoma County. 707-869-3613, rccservices.org

La Luz Center: Sonoma, $2.11 million. Assistance for recent immigrants in the Sonoma Valley. 707-938-5131, laluzcenter.org

United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America Local Union 751: Santa Rosa, $2.1 million. Union. 707-545-5121

Sonoma Charter School Inc: Sonoma, $2.1 million. Charter school. 707-935-4232, sonomacharteschool.org

Landpaths: Santa Rosa, $2.1 million. Environmental conservation organization with educational programs. 707-544-7284, landpaths.org

Community Matters: Santa Rosa, $1.98 million. Leader in bullying and violence prevention. 707-823-6159, community-matters.org

Vintage House Senior Multi-Purpose Center of Sonoma Valley: Sonoma, $1.97 million. Multipurpose senior center. 707-996-0311, vintagehouse.org

Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation: Sonoma, $1.9 million. Cultivates community support and raises funds for Sonoma Valley Hospital. 707-935-5070, svhfoundation.com

North Bay Credit Union: Santa Rosa, $1.86 million. Credit Union. 707-584-0384, grangecu.org

Human Awareness Institute: Petaluma, $1.84 million. Provides educational programs and related materials regarding love, intimacy, sexuality and maintaining healthy relationships. 707-981-7886, HAI.org

Occidental Arts and Ecology Center: Occidental, $1.82 million. Organic horticulture, arts and ecology education and community organizing. 707-874-1557, oaec.org

Children’s Museum of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $1.81 million. Offers programs to inspire children’s creativity and stimulate their curiosity to discover the world through playful exploration of the arts and sciences. 707-546-4069, cmosc.org

Oaks of Hebron Inc.: Rohnert Park, $1.79 million. Christian nonprofit providing supported living, adult development and recreational services for people with developmental disabilities. 707-795-5927, oaksofhebron.org

Sonoma Valley Education Foundation: Sonoma, $1.78 million. Primary fundraising and volunteer resource for the Sonoma Valley Unified School District. 707-935-9566, svgreatschools.org

Kid Street Learning Center Inc.: Santa Rosa, $1.77 million. Provides children and families living in crisis with a caring, supportive educational community. 707-525-9223, kstreet.org

Interfaith Shelter Network: Santa Rosa, $1.77 million. Housing and a hand up for homeless men, women and children in Sonoma County. 707-546-7907, ifsn.org

Northern California Center for Well-Being: Santa Rosa, $1.74 million. Offers classes to curb the effects of diabetes, arthritis, cardiovascular disease, obesity and more. 707-575-6043, norcalwellbeing.org

Slow Sculpture: Santa Rosa, $1.73 million. Intermediate care facilities serving adults with developmental disabilities. 707-537-7024.

River Montessori Charter School: Petaluma, $1.72 million. Private Montessori school. 707-778-6414, rivermontessoricharter.org

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $1.7 million. Dedicated to the humane care and control of the feral and stray cat population through spay/neuter, adoptions, education and community support. 707-576-7999, forgottenfelines.com

Wild Oak Saddle Club: Santa Rosa, $1.67 million. Social club providing horseback riding, tennis, swimming, meals and parties for members and their guests. 707-539-8629, wildoaksaddleclub.com

Petaluma Golf & Country Club: Petaluma, $1.64 million. Country club. 707-762-7041, petalumagolfandcountryclub.com

Sonoma County Farm Bureau: Santa Rosa, $1.64 million. Farm and ranch support organization. 707-544-5575, sonomafb.org

Giant Steps Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Inc: Petaluma, $1.58 million. Equine-assisted therapies and activities for children and adults with disabilities. 707-769-8900, giantstepsriding.org

Keysight Technologies Foundation: Santa Rosa, $1.57 million. Private foundation. 707-577-5471.

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union 0551: Santa Rosa, $1.57 million. Maintaining local union operations. 707-542-3505.

GuildSomm Inc.: Petaluma, $1.57 million. Professional wine education and member services for sommeliers. 707-639-7380, guildsomm.com

Alchemia: Santa Rosa, $1.56 million. Arts programing for adults with developmental disabilities. 707-978-3229, alchemia.org

Public Resource Org. Inc: Sebastopol, $1.55 million. Makes government information more available through a website and other educational materials. 707-827-7290, public.resource.org

Jack London Park Partners: Glen Ellen, $1.54 million. Preserves the historic and natural beauty of Jack London State Park. 707-938-5216, jacklondonpark.com

Healthcare Foundation of Northern Sonoma County: Healdsburg, $1.54 million. Raises funds for the support of healthcare programs and projects in Northern Sonoma County. 707-473-0583, healthcarefoundation.net

Sebastopol Area Housing Corporation: Sebastopol, $1.5 million. Provides low-income rental housing for senior citizens. 707-823-8742.

Verity: Santa Rosa, $1.46 million. Strives to eliminate all forms of violence with special focus on sexual assault and abuse. 707-545-7270, ourverity.org

Burbank Housing Communities Corporation: Santa Rosa, $1.46 million. Owns and operates affordable rental housing. 707-526-9782.

Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau: Sonoma, $1.42 million. Promoting public awareness of Sonoma Valley. 707-996-1090, sonomavalley.com

North Bay Association of Realtors: Santa Rosa, $1.42 million. Real estate trade association. 707-542-1579, norbarrealtor.com

Promise Center: Santa Rosa, $1.39 million. Church. 707-575-7337, thepromisecenter.com

Quarryhill Botanical Garden: Glen Ellen, $1.38 million. Environmental preserve. 707-996-3166, quarryhillbg.org

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art: Sonoma, $1.36 million. Art museum and educational programs. 707-939-7862, svma.org

Legal Aid of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $1.35 million. Legal services for underserved and vulnerable people in our community. 707-542-6664, legalaidsc.org

Face To Face Sonoma County AIDS Network: Santa Rosa, $1.34 million. Strives to improve the lives of people affected by HIV and to eliminate new infections in Sonoma County. 707-544-1581, f2f.org

Harvest Christian School: Petaluma, $1.33 million. Private Christian school. 707-763-2954, harvestpetaluma.org

Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue: Petaluma, $1.32 million. Treatment of rescued animals and birds in Sonoma County. 707-992-0274, scwildliferescue.org

Sonoma County Children’s Charities Inc.: Santa Rosa, $1.31 million. Fundraising for youth programing in Sonoma County. 707-578-5344, theschulz.org

Bergin University of Canine Studies: Rohnert Park, $1.3 million. Research and education in human and canine studies to provide knowledge of the role of the dog in human society through academic course work for scholarly or career purposes through human-canine studies. 707-545-3647, berginu.edu

Animals United Movement: Santa Rosa, $1.29 million. Supports the production of all forms of media from film to print promoting peace and compassion toward all beings on this planet. 510-990-6443, aumfilms.org

Career Technical Education Foundation Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $1.26 million. Expands and enhances career technical education programs throughout the county to align with the economic and workforce development needs of local employers and industries. 707-708-7080, ctesonomacounty.org

John Jordan Foundation: Healdsburg, $1.23 million. Private philanthropic foundation seeking to close gaps in the educational system, improve school performance and support the impoverished and underserved citizens in our community. 707-484-7805, johnjordanfoundation.org

Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance: Sonoma, $1.22 million. Pairs caring adults with children in need of social or emotional support so that they may flourish in school and in life. 707-996-6843, sonomamentoring.org

Reach Parent Foundation: Sebastopol, $1.21 million. Advancement of public education by managing, operating, guiding, directing and promoting the Reach Charter School, 707-823-8618.

William and Inez Mabie Family Foundation: Petaluma, $1.2 million. Philanthropic foundation. 707-486-1222.

Wine Road Northern Sonoma County Inc.: Healdsburg, $1.2 million. To increase awareness of Sonoma County Wine Country through education and marketing. 707-433-4335, wineroad.com

Sixth Street Playhouse: Santa Rosa, $1.19 million. Theater. 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com

Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation: Santa Rosa, $1.19 million. Conserves, restores and inspires greater public understanding and appreciation of the Laguna de Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277, lagunadesantarosa.org

Global Partners for Development: Rohnert Park, $1.16 million. Supports community-driven development in impoverished regions of East Africa including schools, and community-based organizations that manage education and health programs. 707-588-2550, gpfd.org

Kaleidoscope Adult Day Program: Santa Rosa, $1.16 million. Meaningful program providing activities, community integration for developmentally disabled adults. 707-230-2895, kaleidoscopeadp.com

National Indian Justice Center: Santa Rosa, $1.16 million. An independent national resource for tribal courts delivering legal education, research and technical assistance. 707-579-5507, nijc.org

Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation: Santa Rosa, $1.15 million. Solicits donations to acquire, preserve and enhance 57 parks and trails throughout Sonoma County. 707-565-2041, sonomacountyparksfoundation

Disability Services and Legal Center: Santa Rosa, $1.13 million. Provides services and support to individuals with disabilities of any age to advance their rights to equal justice, access, opportunity and participation in communities. 707-528-2745, disabilityserviceandlegal.org

Ducommun & Gross Foundation: Santa Rosa, $1.13 million. Grantmaking foundation.

Riskpress Foundation: Sebastopol, $1.09 million. Philanthropic foundation. 707-876-9922.

Sweetwater Spectrum: Sonoma, $1.09 million. Continuing care facility for adults with autism or other developmental disabilities. 707-996-3104, sweetwaterspectrum.org

Cloverdale Citrus Fair: Cloverdale, $1.08 million. Annual fair with exhibits and displays made from citrus products. 707-894-3992, cloverdalecitrusfair.org

Dovetail Learning Inc.: Sebastopol, $1.08 million. Teaches children resilience, self-mastery and empathy. 707-861-3386, dovetaillearning.org

Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation: Santa Rosa, $1.08 million. Supports the agricultural workforce and provides leadership on behalf of the agricultural community in areas of health care, affordable housing, child care, education and workforce development. 707-522-5868, scggf.org

Santa Rosa United Soccer Club: Santa Rosa, $1.07 million. Soccer training and development program for youth and young adults. 707-541-7627, srunited.com

College Oak Montessori School: Santa Rosa, $1.04 million. Private school. 707-579-5510, collegeoakmontessori.org

Winegrowers of Dry Creek Valley: Healdsburg, $1.03 million. Promotes the world-class quality of grapes and wine produced in the Dry Creek area. 707-433-3031, wdcv.com

Senior Advocacy Services: Petaluma, $1.01 million. Promotes the health, dignity, rights and quality of life of seniors and disabled in the North Bay. 707-526-4108.

Sonoma Community Center: Sonoma, $1.01 million. Enriches the lives of the people of Sonoma Valley with a broad range of cultural, educational and community service. 707-938-4626, sonomacommunitycenter.org

Center for Innovation and Resources Inc.: Cotati, $1 million. Committed to providing research based solutions to address real-world problems in human services and education. 707-992-0573.

