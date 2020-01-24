100 largest nonprofits in Sonoma County

Read more stories about locals giving back to their communities here .

Sonoma County is home to more than 3,080 registered nonprofit agencies and not-for-profit organizations that reported more than $2 billion in annual revenue, according to data compiled by GuideStar, using the most recently available tax forms. They are involved in everything from health care and human services to education, arts and culture. The following are the 100 largest nonprofits and not-for-profit organizations incorporated in Sonoma County, ranked in order of annual gross receipts reported in their most recent tax filing.

1. Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital: Santa Rosa, $281 million. Hospital. 707-525-5300, stjosephhealth.org

2. Redwood Credit Union: Santa Rosa, $177 million. Credit Union. 800-479-7928, redwoodcu.org

3. Community Foundation Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $81 million. Connecting people, ideas and resources to benefit the community, it receives current and legacy gifts, manages funds, distributes grants for charitable purposes and provides tax advantages not available through private foundations. 707-579-4073, sonomacf.org

4. Rural California Broadcasting Corp. KRCB-TV Channel 22: Rohnert Park, $74 million. Provides educational television and radio broadcasting in Northern California. 707-584-2000, krcb.org

5. Santa Rosa Community Health Centers: Santa Rosa, $64 million. Eight centers that provide primary health care and health education to under-served people in our community, regardless of their ability to pay. 707-583-8839, srhealthcenters.org

6. Petaluma Valley Hospital: Petaluma, $51 million. Hospital. 707-522-1570, stjhs.org

7. Canine Companions for Independence: Santa Rosa, $45 million. Enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained assistance dogs. 707-577-1700, cci.org

8. Petaluma Health Center: Petaluma, $42.9 million. Primary medical care for all ages, regardless of ability to pay. 707-559-7500, phealthcenter.org

9. Redwood Empire Food Bank: Santa Rosa, $42.8 million. The largest hunger-relief organization serving northern coastal California from Sonoma County to the Oregon border. 707-523-7900, refb.org

10. Plastic Recycling Corporation of California: Sonoma, $36.6 million. Develops programs and policies for the reclamation and recycling of polythylene terephthalate beverage containers. 707-935-1997.

11. Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation: Santa Rosa, $34 million. Raises funds to support programs, scholarships, facilities, and special projects of Santa Rosa Junior College. 707-527-4348, santarosa.edu/foundation

12. Redwood Credit Union Community Fund Inc.: Santa Rosa, $31.3 million. Advances the well-being of Sonoma County through programs including financial wellness and literacy, individual and/or organizational wellness and crisis support. 800-479-7928.

13. Sonoma County Indian Health Project Inc.: Santa Rosa, $27.5 million. Improves and maintains a comprehensive health care system to serve the needs and traditional values of the Sonoma County American Indian Community. 707-521-4545, schip.org

14. PORAC Legal Defense Fund: Santa Rosa, $26.1 million. Health and welfare benefit plan offering legal services to active, reserve and retired peace officers and public safety personnel. 209-774-5600, poracldf.org

15. Alternative Family Services Inc.: Santa Rosa, $21.5 million. Foster care. 707-576-7700, afs4kids.org

16. West County Health Centers: Guerneville, $21.3 million. Community health center serving western Sonoma County providing medical, dental and mental health care services; sites include Sebastopol, Occidental, Guerneville and Forestville. 707-869-5977, wchealth.org

17. Burbank Housing Development Corp.: Santa Rosa, $21.2 million. Dedicated to increasing the supply of housing in Sonoma County, so that low-income people of all ages, backgrounds and special needs will have a better opportunity to live in decent and affordable housing. 707-526-1020, burbankhousing.org

18. Catholic Charities, Diocese of Santa Rosa: Santa Rosa, $21 million. A human services agency serving needy people of all faiths, primarily seniors, immigrants and families facing poverty and/or homelessness. Offices in Sonoma, Napa, and Lake counties. 707-528-8712, srcharities.org