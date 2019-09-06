Barber: The last chance for 49ers' Jason Verrett

SANTA CLARA — Nick Bosa, the second pick in the 2019 NFL draft, sprained his ankle at a training-camp practice on Aug. 7, and the world nearly stopped spinning. Would Bosa be ready for the 49ers’ regular-season opener? Could they mount a decent pass rush without him? Was this indicative of the defensive end’s tendency toward injury?

Another 49ers defender sprained an ankle that same day. It got far less attention, but on a personal level, it was a bigger blow. Jason Verrett, an immensely talented cornerback who has rarely been healthy since coming to the NFL five years ago, was sidelined again.

It was a hurdle, albeit a low one, in Verrett’s attempt to kick-start his career with the Niners.

“When I’m out there, I’m striving to be the person that I know I could be on the football field,” Verrett said in front of his locker Thursday, just before heading to the practice field. “And I try not to think about the things that happened from previous years. But I know it’s the nature of the game and things happen. From there, I mean, it’s just trying to stay as positive as possible. Especially with what I’ve been through, I don’t really have time to try to think about the negative stuff.”

For much of Verrett’s life, it was mostly positive stuff that came his way. He grew up in Fairfield, surrounded by a loving and supportive family. After one season of football at Santa Rosa JC, he was offered a scholarship by TCU coach Gary Patterson, who formerly coached the Bear Cubs. Verrett, always considered undersized, was dazzling enough at corner to convince the Chargers to draft him in the first round, at No. 25 overall, in 2014. He made the Pro Bowl after his second season, at the age of 24.

Then the negative stuff crowded out the positive.

Verrett missed 12 games in 2016 with a partially torn left ACL, then aggravated the knee and missed 15 games in 2017. He sat out the entire 2018 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. That’s a total of five games played over the past three seasons.

Truth be told, Verrett’s body showed signs of breaking down even before that. He tore his left labrum and rotator cuff and missed 10 games as a rookie with the Chargers in 2014. And as SRJC head coach Lenny Wagner, who used to be Verrett’s defensive coordinator, divulged Thursday, the cornerback suffered an Antonio Brown-style condition before it was trendy. Just before Verrett’s freshman season, he fell asleep while icing his legs.

“He ended up having, like, third-degree burns on both his hamstrings,” Wagner said.

It has been a terrible string of luck for a defensive back who is widely admired for both his athletic ability and his leadership, and he is suffering for it financially. The 49ers signed Verrett to a one-year “prove it” contract potentially worth $3.6 million, but with only $1 million guaranteed.

With such an extensive medical file, you may wonder why the 49ers signed him at all. It seems especially risky for this team, which already had one defensive back, the versatile Jimmie Ward, who has yet to prove he can stay intact. Ward broke a finger Wednesday; defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said Thursday he didn’t know whether he would play against the Buccaneers.