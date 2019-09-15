Keys to Sunday's 49ers-Bengals game

Jim Harbaugh helped the 49ers this week.

When he was the 49ers’ head coach, he made the team stay in Youngstown, Ohio, twice — once in 2011 and once in 2012. The idea was to keep the players on East Coast time during the week between back- to-back East Coast road games.

The idea worked. Harbaugh’s 49ers won both games they played after staying in Youngstown. They beat the Eagles 24-23 in 2011 and blew out the Jets 34-0 in 2012.

Kyle Shanahan borrowed Harbaugh’s idea this week and kept the 49ers in Youngstown in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Fair is fair — Harbaugh said he borrows Shanahan’s play designs all the time.

Thanks in part to Harbaugh, the 49ers have given themselves the best chance to beat the Bengals.

Here are five essential things to look for in the 49ers’ game plan.

1. The run game without Tevin Coleman

Coleman suffered a high-ankle sprain on the 49ers’ first offensive play last week, played through the injury until halftime, then sat out the rest of the game. He will not play against the Bengals.

The 49ers also won’t have running back Jerick McKinnon against the Bengals. McKinnon will miss his second season in a row with a knee injury.

Meaning the 49ers will play their third-string, fourth-string and fifth-string running backs: Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., whom the 49ers called up from the practice squad Saturday.

Each of these running backs has had success with the 49ers. Last season, Breida rushed for 814 yards, Wilson Jr. rushed for 266 and Mostert rushed for 261. All three have talent and fit Kyle Shanahan’s scheme.

The key to the 49ers’ running game may not depend on which running back plays, but which personnel grouping Shanahan uses. Against the Tampa Bay Bucs last week, the 49ers averaged 1.7 yards per carry with three wide receivers on the field, 2.6 yards per carry with two wide receivers on the field and a whopping 8.2 yards per carry with just one wide receiver on the field.

Using just one wide receiver allows the 49ers to play an extra blocker — a tight end or a fullback. The 49ers should use one-receiver formations as much as possible against the Bengals.

2. Shanahan's confidence in Jimmy Garoppolo

Even though the 49ers beat the Bucs, Shanahan’s play-calling showed little trust in his starting quarterback, especially after Garoppolo threw a pick-six in the second quarter.

Shanahan mostly called quick, short, easy throws, and Garoppolo completed just one pass that traveled more than eight yards in the air the entire game. Shanahan also called only three play-action rollout passes, an uncharacteristically low number for Shanahan, who builds his offense around play-action rollouts and aggressive downfield passes.

Perhaps Shanahan was protecting Garoppolo and his surgically repaired ACL by putting him in the shotgun, keeping him in the pocket and getting the ball out of his hands as fast as possible. Garoppolo’s average release time last week was 2.31 seconds — second-fastest in the league.

Will Shanahan protect Garoppolo again this week, or trust him to run the full, highly complex offense? Until Garoppolo fully recovers from his knee injury and begins to show more self-confidence, the smart move may be to protect him.