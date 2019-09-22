Prep football: Cardinal Newman loses, St. Vincent rolls

It was Liberty High that handed Cardinal Newman its lone loss of the season last year, and the Lions stuck the Cardinals with their first loss of the 2019 season as well in a hard-fought 17-13 battle Saturday night at Freedom High in Oakley.

Cardinal Newman (3-1) scored a touchdown on a short pass from Jackson Pavitt to Giancarlo Woods midway through the fourth quarter, but Liberty (4-0) held the ball the rest of the way and protected the lead.

Pavitt found Tsion Nunnally for a 58-yard touchdown just before halftime, but Liberty — which advanced to the Open division title game last year — proved too much for the Cardinals.

ST. VINCENT 55, BURTON 0

St. Vincent High School’s Mustangs played a perfect first half and went on to batter Burton’s Pumas. St. Vincent scored touchdowns on every possession in the first half as it avenged a 54-21 loss to the San Francisco school last season. The second half was played with a running clock.

St. Vincent (4-1) sophomore quarterback Jacob Porteous was a perfect 9-for-9 passing for 211 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Rory Morgan, Jeremy Bukolsky and Dante Antonini for scores. The Mustangs’ fantastic freshman, Kai Hall, rushed for 198 yards on 16 carries and scored four touchdowns.

CASA GRANDE 41, JUSTIN-SIENA 34

Casa Grande’s Gauchos erased an early two-touchdown deficit in a Vine Valley Athletic League game played in Napa on Friday night. The Gauchos (1-1 VVAL, 2-2 overall) overcame a 13-0 deficit, scoring 34 unanswered points. A 54-yard connection from Casa quarterback Miguel Robertson to Rashad Nixon upped the Casa lead to 34-13 and allowed the Gauchos to withstand a three-touchdown final-period finish by the Braves. Robertson was 9 for 14 for 236 yards and three touchdowns for Casa.