Roundup: Santa Rosa outlasts El Molino in barnburner

Santa Rosa’s Mason Frost had himself a game on Friday night on homecoming in the North Bay League-Redwood Division opener. The senior Panthers running back had 439 yards rushing with six touchdowns on 27 carries and scored the game-winner on a 25-yard scramble on the Panthers’ first offensive play in overtime to down visiting El Molino 50-44.

Frost amassed big chunks of yards on long scores, two of which were over 80 yards.

“Mason is really talented. The offensive line played really well, they made their blocks and Mason hit the holes hard,” Santa Rosa (2-5, 1-0) coach Russell Ponce said. “He has never played football before (this season). He had a breakout night.”

El Molino (3-3, 0-1) had the first possession in overtime but quarterback Weston Lewis (six touchdowns) fumbled the ball.

“It was our first fumble recovery on defense all season,” Ponce said. “It was a timely recovery.”

The Panthers used an unbalanced offensive line to force wedges in the Lions defensive front and spring Frost for huge gains.

“He (Frost) is fast. He identified the hole really well and hit it hard with good timing and explosiveness,” El Molino assistant coach Jerod Brown said. “It was a disappointing loss for us.”

PINER 60, HEALDSBURG 0

The Prospectors (7-0, 1-0) juggernaut continued to roll in their NBL-Redwood opener as they steamrolled the host Greyhounds (0-7, 0-1).

“Tonight was about giving different people the opportunity to showcase what they can do,” Piner coach Terence Bell said.

Three Prospectors scored their first varsity touchdown — Mason Cole, Isaac Kim, and Jaydon Goldenberg.

The game was essentially over after one quarter with Piner leading 33-0.

“We have a standard of doing your job. It’s all about the details,” Bell said. “At its core that is what Piner football is all about.”

Piner has six shutouts on defense this season and has outscored opponents 398-14 for the season.

UKIAH 20, MARIA CARRILLO 19

In an NBL-Oak opener, host Ukiah (3-3, 1-0) pulled out a come-from-behind win over the Pumas (3-3, 0-1).

The Pumas led 19-14 when the Wildcats scored a touchdown with 7:17 to play on a 25-yard scoring pass. Maria Carrillo, however, then drove down the field into the red zone before fumbling the ball away with 3:30 to play on a botched quarterback-running back exchange. Ukiah salted away the final few minutes for the win.

“This was a tough one. It’s a hard pill to swallow. We had our opportunities,” Maria Carrillo coach Jay Higgins said. “If we hadn’t fumbled I believe we would have gone in to score. But you can’t make a crucial fumble at a crucial time.”

Maria Carrillo’s Logan Kraut ran for scores of 1, 5, and 28 yards.

WILLITS 30, ST. HELENA 28

In an North Central League I game, the visiting Wolverines (5-1, 3-0) stopped a Saints (5-1, 2-1) 2-point conversion attempt with no time remaining to preserve the victory.

St. Helena scored on the final play of the game on a 5-yard pass to bring the score to 30-28. On the 2-point conversion the Saints tried a dive up the middle with running back Ivan Robledo, who was stopped short of pay-dirt.