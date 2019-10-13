How 49ers can beat the Rams

SANTA CLARA — Beating the Rams would qualify as an extraordinary accomplishment for the 49ers. Make no mistake about it.

Sure, the 49ers are undefeated, and the Rams are 3-2. Plus, the Rams won’t have their star running back, Todd Gurley. He’ll be out with a quadriceps injury.

But the 49ers won’t have fullback Kyle Juszczyk, left tackle Joe Staley, right tackle Mike McGlinchey, slot receiver Trent Taylor and No. 1 cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, and maybe even their star tight end, George Kittle, who injured his groin Friday during practice. The 49ers list him as “questionable.”

The 49ers still have lots of talented players, especially on defense. But most of the 49ers never have played a game as big as this one. The Rams are an experienced team that has played in plenty of big games. And the Rams have home-field advantage. And they’ve had 10 days to prepare.

Here’s what the 49ers have to do to pull off a franchise-altering upset.

1. The defense must keep the Rams offense one-dimensional.

The Rams haven’t had a good run game since the New England Patriots shut it down in the Super Bowl.

The Rams averaged 4.9 yards per carry during the 2018 regular season and ranked third in rushing yards. Then, when they played the Patriots in the Super Bowl, the Patriots used a 6-1 defensive front — six defenders on the line of scrimmage and one linebacker — to hold the Rams to just 3.4 yards per carry and win 13-3.

Since then, practically every team has used the same 6-1 defensive front against the Rams, because the Rams still haven’t found an effective way to counter it. This season, they’re averaging just 4.2 yards per carry, and they rank 22nd in rushing yards. Plus, their quarterback, Jared Goff, has a passer rating of just 83.0.

The Rams offense has major problems, even though it still has excellent wide receivers (Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks), an emerging tight end (Gerald Everett) and a talented head coach, Sean McVay.

“We’re really in the process of continuing to figure out our identity,” McVay said on a conference call with Bay Area reporters. “It’s a challenge with some of the new personnel and different guys we’re getting incorporated. It’s a long year and there are a lot of games left, but we have to figure it out fast.”

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh would be smart to use the 6-1 defense until McVay figures out how to beat it.

2. Saleh must double-cover Kupp on third downs.

Saleh is a football philosopher.

“With us, on first and second down, philosophically we’re going to play it as sound as possible with our coverages,” Saleh explained. “Then when we get to third down, you’ll see all the different exotics that we’ll create week to week.”

Saleh wants to stop the run and take away deep passes on first and second down. That’s what he considers “sound defense.” Then, on third down, he gets tricky.

Goff wants to throw to Kupp on third down. Kupp is the Rams’ best receiver, and he lines up in the slot. On third down this season, he has 13 catches for 213 yards and three touchdowns. None of the other Rams players have more than six third-down catches.