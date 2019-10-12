Prep football roundup: Cardinal Newman trounces Ukiah

Cardinal Newman’s Cardinals served notice on Friday night they are the team to beat in the North Bay League-Oak. The host Cardinals demolished the Ukiah Wildcats 49-7 after establishing a 42-0 lead after the first quarter.

The win puts Cardinal Nemwan alone at the top of the league standings.

The Cardinals (6-1, 2-0) threw the kitchen sink at Ukiah to stun the Wildcats (3-4, 1-1) and put the game away early.

“We were a little faster than Ukiah. Our defense overwhelmed them a little bit,” Cardinal Newman coach Paul Cronin said. “Our defense forced a lot of three-and-outs. We had some big plays on offense. We had a lot of short-field possessions.”

Cardinal Newman, Ukiah and Windsor all came into Friday night with a 1-0 NBL-Oak record but only the Cardinals came out unscathed. The Cardinals host the Jaguars next Friday night.

Cardinals quarterback Jackson Pavitt was 8 for 10 passing for 150 yards with scoring tosses to Giancarlo Woods (40 yards) and Shane Moran (35 yards).

On the ground, running back Zack Moran had a 10-yard scoring scamper and Clayton Woo had 70 yards on 10 carries.

Cardinal Newman emptied its bench in the second half given its 49-0 halftime lead.

“We got to rest some guys and play some young guys.” Cronin said. “It was a lot of fun.”

MARIA CARRILLO 54, ANALY 16

The host Pumas (4-3, 1-1) had an offense uprising in the final three quarters to shock the Tigers (1-6, 0-2) in an NBL-Oak game.

After trailing 13-0 in the first quarter, Maria Carrillo erupted for 13 points in the second quarter, 28 in the third and 13 in the fourth. Analy only scored three points in the final three quarters.

“We had a little slow start at the beginning then we played with attitude and physicality. We played a little bit angry,” Maria Carrillo coach Jay Higgins said. “Our offense just took off. We were having success in the air and on the ground. We were clicking.”

Analy had seven turnovers, mostly in the second half, which doomed a variety its drives. The Pumas had zero turnovers.

“After the slow start in the first quarter, our defense woke up and they were playing with great intensity of purpose,” Higgins said. “Analy was trying to take shots (passing) down the field and we just weren’t having it.”

The Pumas had some huge plays that resulted in touchdowns. Logan Kraut had a 64-yard scoring run in the third quarter when he steamrolled two Analy defenders. Jack Sherman had an 80-yard touchdown sprint also in the third quarter and quarterback Brodi Harris opened the second half with a 62-yard long-bomb scoring strike to receiver Zach Smith.

“We made a statement with that score (Harris pass),” Higgins said. “We just had to clarify a few things that we had game-planned after the first quarter.”

SANTA ROSA 55, MONTGOMERY 35

In one of the most historic rivalry games in Sonoma County, the visiting Panthers (3-5, 1-1) defeated the winless Vikings (0-7, 0-2) in an NBL-Oak contest. Santa Rosa avenged a 38-30 loss to Montgomery last season.

“It feels good. I’m happy for the kids. It was a battle,” Santa Rosa coach Russell Ponce said. “It was a big crowd, a lot of excitement.”