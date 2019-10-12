Prep football roundup: Cardinal Newman trounces Ukiah

RICHARD J. MARCUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 11, 2019, 11:41PM
October 11, 2019

Cardinal Newman’s Cardinals served notice on Friday night they are the team to beat in the North Bay League-Oak. The host Cardinals demolished the Ukiah Wildcats 49-7 after establishing a 42-0 lead after the first quarter.

The win puts Cardinal Nemwan alone at the top of the league standings.

The Cardinals (6-1, 2-0) threw the kitchen sink at Ukiah to stun the Wildcats (3-4, 1-1) and put the game away early.

“We were a little faster than Ukiah. Our defense overwhelmed them a little bit,” Cardinal Newman coach Paul Cronin said. “Our defense forced a lot of three-and-outs. We had some big plays on offense. We had a lot of short-field possessions.”

Cardinal Newman, Ukiah and Windsor all came into Friday night with a 1-0 NBL-Oak record but only the Cardinals came out unscathed. The Cardinals host the Jaguars next Friday night.

Cardinals quarterback Jackson Pavitt was 8 for 10 passing for 150 yards with scoring tosses to Giancarlo Woods (40 yards) and Shane Moran (35 yards).

On the ground, running back Zack Moran had a 10-yard scoring scamper and Clayton Woo had 70 yards on 10 carries.

Cardinal Newman emptied its bench in the second half given its 49-0 halftime lead.

“We got to rest some guys and play some young guys.” Cronin said. “It was a lot of fun.”

MARIA CARRILLO 54, ANALY 16

The host Pumas (4-3, 1-1) had an offense uprising in the final three quarters to shock the Tigers (1-6, 0-2) in an NBL-Oak game.

After trailing 13-0 in the first quarter, Maria Carrillo erupted for 13 points in the second quarter, 28 in the third and 13 in the fourth. Analy only scored three points in the final three quarters.

“We had a little slow start at the beginning then we played with attitude and physicality. We played a little bit angry,” Maria Carrillo coach Jay Higgins said. “Our offense just took off. We were having success in the air and on the ground. We were clicking.”

Analy had seven turnovers, mostly in the second half, which doomed a variety its drives. The Pumas had zero turnovers.

“After the slow start in the first quarter, our defense woke up and they were playing with great intensity of purpose,” Higgins said. “Analy was trying to take shots (passing) down the field and we just weren’t having it.”

The Pumas had some huge plays that resulted in touchdowns. Logan Kraut had a 64-yard scoring run in the third quarter when he steamrolled two Analy defenders. Jack Sherman had an 80-yard touchdown sprint also in the third quarter and quarterback Brodi Harris opened the second half with a 62-yard long-bomb scoring strike to receiver Zach Smith.

“We made a statement with that score (Harris pass),” Higgins said. “We just had to clarify a few things that we had game-planned after the first quarter.”

SANTA ROSA 55, MONTGOMERY 35

In one of the most historic rivalry games in Sonoma County, the visiting Panthers (3-5, 1-1) defeated the winless Vikings (0-7, 0-2) in an NBL-Oak contest. Santa Rosa avenged a 38-30 loss to Montgomery last season.

“It feels good. I’m happy for the kids. It was a battle,” Santa Rosa coach Russell Ponce said. “It was a big crowd, a lot of excitement.”

Santa Rosa led 28-14 late in the first half but gave up a 70-yard touchdown pass to Montgomery that made the score 28-21 going into the locker rooms. The Panthers won the second half 27-14.

“It looked like we had a good handle on the game in the second quarter and then Montgomery’s touchdown made it really close,” Ponce said. “We re-established control in the third quarter and the fourth quarter was pretty much game management. We just wanted to eat clock.”

Santa Rosa’s Mason Frost had another huge game on the ground, amassing 305 yards on 36 rushes with four scores (6, 1, 5, and 80 yards). Teammate Andre Duvall had 90 yards on 12 carries for two touchdowns (3, 6 yards). Randy Clay Jr. had a 99-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter.

“We were consistent tonight,” Ponce said. “We didn’t have many negative plays.”

MIDDLETOWN 20, ST. HELENA 6

The North Central League I powerhouse matchup between the visiting Mustangs (5-2, 4-0) and Saints (5-2, 2-2) turned on several big offensive plays for the Mustangs along with stoutness on defense.

The Mustangs took a 7-0 in the first quarter on a 29-yard scoring run by Nico Barrio (31 rushes, 186 yards, two touchdowns). The Mustangs went up 14-0 in the second quarter courtesy of a 20-yard scoring pass from Isaac Perez to Justin Urbina.

St. Helena’s Ivan Rebledo scored a 2-yard run in the second quarter to make the score 14-6 Middletown at halftime.

Bario added the icing in the fourth quarter for the Mustangs with a 2-yard score and a 21-6 victory. Dillon Tingle led the Middletown defense with 12 tackles.

“Defensively, we played an outstanding game. St. Helena averages 40 points a game and has a very, very good offense,” Middletown coach Bill Foltmer said. “St. Helena played very well. Nothing came easily.”

