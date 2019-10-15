Barber: 49ers are Super Bowl contenders, not pretenders

Two teams remain unbeaten after six weeks of NFL action, and one of them is none other than your San Francisco 49ers, hot off a 4-12 record in 2018 and a generous preseason over/under line of 8 wins for the 2019 season, according to most Las Vegas books.

As we come to terms with this stunning metamorphosis, I propose a question: Why not the 49ers?

Someone is going to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 54. Why shouldn’t that team be the 49ers?

“I want them to know that they can win every game that they go into, no matter who’s in front of them. I think our team does believe that,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday, about 24 hours after his players completed a defining 20-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams. “We have the people, we can put the schemes together, we have the talent to do it and we have the people who work at it that no matter what type of game we’re in, we do really believe that we can win any game. That’s where it starts with a good team. … The more you can win, the stronger it gets.”

I am not prepared to call the Niners the best team in the NFL, because the New England Patriots still exist. The Patriots are 6-0. They have scored 198 points and given up 48. Their head coach is an evil druid wizard and their quarterback is a cyborg, and they have played in half of the past 18 Super Bowls.

The race right now is for second place, which is still pretty impressive when you consider there are 32 NFL teams. And I’m here to tell you that the 49ers’ 5-0 record is not a mirage or a series of lucky events or the natural outcome of a soft schedule. San Francisco is as good as any team outside of Massachusetts, and you should not feel ashamed to utter the phrase “Super Bowl” in public.

Yes, the 49ers have flaws. They lack a No. 1 wide receiver, their quarterback is prone to occasional bouts of poor decision-making and their once-automatic kicker is barely semi-automatic. They’ve got some significant injuries, too.

But name an NFC contender that couldn’t use a little squirt of wart remover.

The New Orleans Saints are pretty good, one of the few NFL teams with a backup quarterback (Teddy Bridgewater) good enough to keep the ship afloat during an injury to the starter (Drew Brees). On the other hand, the Saints have been just OK behind Bridgewater. They’re 5-1, but they haven’t beaten anyone by more than a touchdown this season. The Saints are taking care of business, not giving anyone the business.

How about the Green Bay Packers? Could this be the first time in nearly a decade they have enough pieces around Aaron Rodgers to make a Super Bowl run? I mean, maybe. But Rodgers hasn’t been killing it this season. His passer rating before Monday’s game, 93.4, was considered pretty good when he was a rookie behind Brett Favre. Now it would rank 29th in the league. The Packers struggled against the Lions on Monday night.

I like the Minnesota Vikings. They have a legit defense, and Dalvin Cook is a heck of a running back. They just had a nice 38-20 win against the Eagles. But quarterback Kirk Cousins can never decide if he’s magnificent or awful. He’s 31 now and has never won a playoff game. This is the man to whom you would entrust your season?