Healdsburg High grad joins Warriors dance team

The mention days ago that 2014 Santa Rosa High ArtQuest grad Taylor Tarantino earned a spot on the L.A. Clippers Spirit dance team caused my email inbox to ping.

Thanks to those who reported that Amanda Pruitt Howard, a 2014 grad of Healdsburg High, has joined an NBA dance team, too.

Mandy is performing this season as a dancer with her home team, the Golden State Warriors.