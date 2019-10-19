Prep football roundup: Cardinal Newman outlasts Windsor to stay atop league

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 18, 2019, 11:53PM
October 18, 2019, 11:53PM

Cardinal Newman High School kept its hands safely wrapped around the North Bay League-Oak Division lead with a decisive football victory Friday over visiting Windsor, 36-19.

Newman remains undefeated in the division at 3-0 while the Jaguars fall to 1-2.

Coupled with Rancho Cotate’s victory over Maria Carrillo and Ukiah’s win at Analy Friday, Windsor falls to fourth place. Rancho and Ukiah are both now 2-1 in Oak with two divisional games remaining.

The host Cardinals Newman took a 13-0 lead on kicker Ethan Kollenborn’s second field goal of the game, a 38-yarder midway through the second quarter, and added another before the half to build a comfortable 16-point lead.

The Cardinals scored in the air on their first drive of the game, on a long pass from Jackson Pavitt to Giancarlo Woods.

Woods caught both of Pavitt’s scoring passes while totaling 110 receiving yards. He added a 90-yard kickoff return.

Newman continued the second half momentum where it left off, running back the kickoff to go up 23-0.

Windsor got on the board when Jeremiah Pignataro pushed in a one-yard score with just under eight minutes left in the third.

But Newman didn’t let up, adding another touchdown on its next possession to go up 30-7 after three.

Pavitt connected on 20 of 29 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 73 yards, including one TD.

Windsor’s Billy Boyle and Landen Estrela connected on a long touchdown to pull to 36-13, with about seven minutes left in the game, and Boyle hit Jake Sievers with another scoring pass late.

UKIAH 51, ANALY 21

Ukiah opened the scoring in exciting fashion in the first quarter, when Jason Angulo took a handoff up the middle and found a hole, breaking through Analy’s line and outracing three downfield defenders to score an 80-yard touchdown.

Angulo added a second touchdown in the second quarter to put the Wildcats up 13-0.

Angulo had four touchdowns on the night, helped by a strong offensive line performance, coach Jonathon Dewey said.

“We ran the ball really well tonight. Our line played really well on both sides of the ball, which was really the key to the game,” he said.

Another big play gave the Wildcats a 20-0 advantage. Receiver Riley Rohrbough, lining up on the right side, grabbed a pass at Ukiah’s 40, crossed to the left sideline and turned on the afterburners for a 71-yard touchdown.

Analy built momentum later in the game, but Ukiah kept it under control.

“We just kept playing our game,” Dewey said. “They fought to the very end, no matter the score.”

The Wildcats improve to 2-1 while the Tigers fall to 0-3.

PINER 55, MONTGOMERY 7

In the NBL-Redwood Division, the Prospectors kept on their winning path, downing the Vikings to remain undefeated.

Piner jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and more than doubled that into the third.

Quarterback Yonaton Isack threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns on 31 of 45 passes. He also added an extra point.

Isaac Torres had three touchdown catches and 180 total receiving yards, while his brother Adrian ran for 154 yards and one TD.

Jose Caballero, an accomplished rugby player but first-year football player, ran for his first touchdown.

“We try to work hard to help our brothers out,” Piner coach Terence Bell said. “We want everyone to have that feeling. We want everyone to be part of it.”

Free safety/wide receiver Jake Herman, who excels at every role he’s asked to fill, Bell said, had a 60-yard pick-six for the Prospectors.

Piner recovered two onside kicks and held Montgomery to one possession in the first quarter.

Piner improves to 3-0 in league and 9-0 overall, and Montgomery falls to 0-2, 0-8 on the season.

EL MOLINO 55, HEALDSBURG 6

The Lions controlled the game from start to finish, winning their first league game after a couple of tough losses.

El Molino is now 1-2 while Healdsburg falls to 0-2.

Lions quarterback Weston Lewis and running back Jalen Hall had standout nights.

Lewis connected on 11 of 15 passes for 149 yards in the air and two touchdowns, while rushing for 85 yards and another two TDs on the ground.

Hall ran for 105 yards, including a 59-yard score to begin the second quarter. He had two rushing TDs.

Backup quarterback Logan Woolsey had three rushes for 15 yards, and one TD pass to Erik Dimond.

The 24-yard scoring catch was Dimond’s only reception of the night, and his first touchdown ever. This is his first year playing football.

MIDDLETOWN 21, WILLITS 15

Middletown’s Dillon Tingle scored a 2-yard touchdown with a little over four minutes left in the fourth quarter to help keep the Mustangs undefeated in the North Central League I.

Tingle scored two TDs on the night, while Nico Barrio added another and a game-preserving interception.

After Tingle’s second TD, Willits was marching toward the end zone when Barrio picked off a Willits pass at about the 5-yard line to seal the win.

Middletown leads the NCL I with a 5-0 record while Willits falls to 3-2.

Willits scored first, halfway through the first quarter, when Gabe McGinnis ran in a 5-yard touchdown. Craig Stewart’s point-after made it 7-0 Wolverines.

Just into the second quarter, though, Middletown answered with Tingle’s 1-yard touchdown run, and the Mustangs ran it in for the conversion to lead, 8-7.

In Middletown’s opening third-quarter possession, Barrio scored on a 4-yard run. But Willits’ Jacob Arms scored a 36-yard TD and the Wolverines converted a pass play for the two points to tie the game at 15.

Tingle’s second TD put Middletown ahead for good.

Barrio ran 25 times for 145 yards and one TD. Arms had 129 yards on 14 carries for Willits.

“This puts us in a great position,” Middletown coach Bill Foltmer said. “We’ve beaten some of the top teams. … This puts us in a pretty good spot right now with two games left.”

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

