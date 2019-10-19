Prep football roundup: Cardinal Newman outlasts Windsor to stay atop league

Cardinal Newman High School kept its hands safely wrapped around the North Bay League-Oak Division lead with a decisive football victory Friday over visiting Windsor, 36-19.

Newman remains undefeated in the division at 3-0 while the Jaguars fall to 1-2.

Coupled with Rancho Cotate’s victory over Maria Carrillo and Ukiah’s win at Analy Friday, Windsor falls to fourth place. Rancho and Ukiah are both now 2-1 in Oak with two divisional games remaining.

The host Cardinals Newman took a 13-0 lead on kicker Ethan Kollenborn’s second field goal of the game, a 38-yarder midway through the second quarter, and added another before the half to build a comfortable 16-point lead.

The Cardinals scored in the air on their first drive of the game, on a long pass from Jackson Pavitt to Giancarlo Woods.

Woods caught both of Pavitt’s scoring passes while totaling 110 receiving yards. He added a 90-yard kickoff return.

Newman continued the second half momentum where it left off, running back the kickoff to go up 23-0.

Windsor got on the board when Jeremiah Pignataro pushed in a one-yard score with just under eight minutes left in the third.

But Newman didn’t let up, adding another touchdown on its next possession to go up 30-7 after three.

Pavitt connected on 20 of 29 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 73 yards, including one TD.

Windsor’s Billy Boyle and Landen Estrela connected on a long touchdown to pull to 36-13, with about seven minutes left in the game, and Boyle hit Jake Sievers with another scoring pass late.

UKIAH 51, ANALY 21

Ukiah opened the scoring in exciting fashion in the first quarter, when Jason Angulo took a handoff up the middle and found a hole, breaking through Analy’s line and outracing three downfield defenders to score an 80-yard touchdown.

Angulo added a second touchdown in the second quarter to put the Wildcats up 13-0.

Angulo had four touchdowns on the night, helped by a strong offensive line performance, coach Jonathon Dewey said.

“We ran the ball really well tonight. Our line played really well on both sides of the ball, which was really the key to the game,” he said.

Another big play gave the Wildcats a 20-0 advantage. Receiver Riley Rohrbough, lining up on the right side, grabbed a pass at Ukiah’s 40, crossed to the left sideline and turned on the afterburners for a 71-yard touchdown.

Analy built momentum later in the game, but Ukiah kept it under control.

“We just kept playing our game,” Dewey said. “They fought to the very end, no matter the score.”

The Wildcats improve to 2-1 while the Tigers fall to 0-3.

PINER 55, MONTGOMERY 7

In the NBL-Redwood Division, the Prospectors kept on their winning path, downing the Vikings to remain undefeated.

Piner jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and more than doubled that into the third.

Quarterback Yonaton Isack threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns on 31 of 45 passes. He also added an extra point.

Isaac Torres had three touchdown catches and 180 total receiving yards, while his brother Adrian ran for 154 yards and one TD.