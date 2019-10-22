Benefield: High school football games shouldn't end like Sonoma Valley's did against Petaluma

It was the dancing that got me. And the clapping. And the chest thumping.

An on-field melee had broken out in the fourth quarter of Sonoma Valley’s football game against Petaluma High. When the dust settled, distraught officials huddled on the field trying to determine how to proceed. At the same time, Sonoma Valley coaches exhorted their kids to head back to their bench. It’s in those moments that the video footage from the game clearly shows Sonoma Valley players celebrating the brawl in much the same way they’d celebrate a sack or an interception.

That’s a problem.

Eight Sonoma Valley Dragons were tossed from the game — a punishment that renders them ineligible to play in this Friday’s game against Vintage. The Dragons, down too many players, were forced to forfeit that game. Their season is over. Even the junior varsity game for Friday was canceled.

Petaluma had one player ejected. The Trojans will play at Vine Valley Athletic League foe American Canyon on Friday.

The season for both teams is tarnished. Officials from both schools said they hoped the incident would not be associated with their respective programs.

But when you see footage of what happened, it’s hard to unsee.

This is how it happened: It was a contest between two teams that have been roughed up some this season. The Dragons came in 1-7 and having been outscored 277-19 in their last five outings. The Trojans were 1-6 and they, too, were trying to break a five-game skid.

Both teams saw the game as winnable and both sides acknowledge it was chippy from the outset.

But with 11 minutes to play in the fourth quarter and the Dragons kicking a short pooch kick to follow a touchdown that made it 35-14 in favor of the Trojans, the game descended into chaos.

The Petaluma player back to receive the kick does not signal for a fair catch, but he takes a knee immediately upon catching the ball. He is then drilled from his left side by a Dragon sprinting full tilt. Another Dragon hits him straight on. Then the scene becomes a sea of white jerseys, black jerseys and soon enough, yellow penalty flags.

The initial play unfolds near the Dragons’ sideline, but, as chaos is wont to do, it moves and grows and spins off into smaller altercations.

Soon, Dragons coaches are on the field and Dragons players leave the sideline. No Petaluma High player was cited for leaving the bench and head coach Rick Krist insists that none of his players did. From the video, it’s hard to judge how long the fighting continues, but for anyone who roots for Sonoma Valley or Petaluma or high school football, it feels interminable.

And then the celebrating. From the vantage point provided by the SonomaValleyTV channel on YouTube (whose cameras are all stationed high above the Sonoma Valley side), it is the Dragons who are doing the celebrating.

It’s a difficult peeling back of the layers of what happened, largely because football asks for passion from players, it asks for gritty, dirty work on behalf of the team and it asks for, yes, violence. So in watching those boys dance and celebrate the brawl that unfolded, it made me wonder if they understand the difference between what the game asks of them between whistles and what it will punish them for after.