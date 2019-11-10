Prep football: Windsor rolls past Maria Carrillo, 47-13

A 21-point first quarter was more than enough for the Windsor High School football team to get a win, defeating Maria Carrillo High School 47-13 Saturday night in Windsor.

The Jaguars (7-3 overall, 3-2 North Bay League-Oak Division) and the Pumas (4-6 overall, 1-4 NBL-Oak) finally played their last regular-season game of 2019, following power outages and fire evacuations that rearranged and extended schedule.

“They handled it like champs. We got a lot of hard work in the last few weeks and it just paid off. It was good to see it all come together for the kids,” Windsor head coach Brad Stibi said about how his team handled the recent adversities after the Kincade fire threatened their town.

Windsor entered the game Saturday looking to solidify a playoff spot, carrying the momentum from the Jaguars’ 21-14 win over Ukiah High School in their last game back on Oct. 25.

“Getting a good strong seeding in the playoffs. We knew that was something we had to strive for as a goal of ours. This was a must win for us,” Stibi said.

Carrillo, on the other hand, came into the game on a two-game losing streak, hoping to earn a win that could give them a slim chance to sneak into the playoffs.

But the Jaguars were able to easily secure the victory with an impressive first half that saw them outscore the Pumas 30-7 in the first two quarters.

Windsor took the early lead as EZ Woodard returned the opening kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown.

Carrillo answered on its first drive with a long completion to Zach Smith that set up the Pumas’ offense on their opponent’s 15-yard line, where they capped off the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run by Logan Koop.

A 60-yard pass completion from the Jaguars’ quarterback Billy Boyle to Nico Contreras on the next drive put them in the red zone, and they scored on a shovel pass from Boyle to Landen Estrella, taking the lead up to 14-7.

The Pumas looked poised to answer again as they drove down the field, but Windsor’s defense did not break and forced a turnover on downs.

A couple plays later, Boyle found Estrella on a screen and the receiver broke a tackle to put them back in the red zone. The Jaguars did not waste any time as Boyle found Contreras, who caught the ball off his shoelaces, for the 15-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.

An interception by Windsor’s Christian Sanchez gave the Jaguars the ball to start the second quarter but the Pumas forced a three-and-out.

On the next possession for Carrillo, false start penalties, and good defense from Windsor, backed the Pumas up to their own 1-yard line, where the Jaguars defense was able to force a safety to go up 23-7.

With good field position following the safety, Windsor was able to take advantage and finish a quick drive with another short pass from Boyle to Estrella for a touchdown.

The Jaguars led 30-7 at halftime.

The Pumas opened the second half with the ball, but their drive was cut short thanks to a pick six by Windsor’s Lorenzo Leon.

After a defensive battle for most of the third quarter, the Jaguars’ offense took over and Boyle hit Estrella on a screen that he took for 57 yards and scored a touchdown to increase the lead to 44-7 at the end of three quarters.

In the fourth, the Jaguars converted a 33-yard field goal by Otis Cain, following an interception from Aryian Chavaria, and despite Carrillo’s late score from Bryan Torres, Windsor walked away with the 47-13 victory.