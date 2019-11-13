Raiders try to tune out buzz after big wins

ALAMEDA — The Raiders were back at work this week, heads fitting nicely into their helmets despite the swell of positive publicity in light of their 5-4 record and having tied the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs in the loss column.

It wasn’t so long ago that the Raiders, coach Jon Gruden and GM Mike Mayock were punching bags on every network football show. The negative tone is changing. No less an authority than Deion Sanders offered his praise after the weekend results were in on the NFL Network’s Game Day Prime.

“I’m surprised, because after the Antonio Brown debacle, I thought that was going to leave them in a deficit, especially out wide,” Sanders said. “But it seems as though they’ve got it together. You’ve got to give Mayock and Gruden a lot of credit. (Derek) Carr, for what he’s doing, he’s leading his troops, and I love what they got going. The guys are young, energetic and they’re making plays.”

Gruden, of course, wasn’t in a self-congratulatory mood. The Cincinnati Bengals, 0-9, are up next. Gruden realizes that all the positive talk can circle the drain in a hurry.

“I don’t feel like we can respond to any of that stuff. I just watched the Falcons go to New Orleans and beat ’em. And beat ’em bad. Miami goes on the road, beats Indianapolis, no one expected that would happen,” Gruden said after practice Monday. “I try not to listen to the talk shows. I was part of that for nine years. I turn the sound down.

“We’re going to get what we deserve. We’ve got a long way to go and a lot of things to overcome and I know Cincinnati. I know those players. I know those coaches. Two of them were on my staff last year. We’re going to get their best shot. And we’d better be ready to go or else.”

The first order of business is to begin adjusting to life without Karl Joseph, a starting free safety who is out for the season with a foot injury after intercepting a pass in the final moments of a 26-24 win over the Chargers Thursday night. That came just a few days after Joseph broke up a fourth-down pass by Matthew Stafford in the end zone to clinch a win over Detroit.

There is no official diagnosis. Joseph must wait for swelling to go down and see another doctor to determine the extent of the damage and whether there is a fracture or not.

Also out is nickel corner Lamarcus Joyner, with a hamstring strain. He didn’t practice and isn’t expected to face the Bengals.

Erik Harris, who had two interceptions against the Chargers — one of which he ran back for his second touchdown of the season — doesn’t blame the outside world for being surprised by the Raiders.

“People have a right to feel the way they do coming off a 4-12 season,” Harris said. “But that was last year and this is a totally different team. Things happened (Sunday) for us but all we can do is control our own destiny and win the games we’re supposed to win, one at a time.”

Four other things we learned: