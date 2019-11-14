Benson Mayowa piling on sacks for Raiders

ALAMEDA — Benson Mayowa resists the urge to call 2019 a breakout season even though he’s already logged a career-high seven sacks.

“I’ve been doing it, but sometimes, playing ball, we go off numbers,” Mayowa said Wednesday following practice. “We don’t go off film too much. I feel like if you’ve been watching, I’ve been doing it. It’s just the numbers haven’t been there.”

In his seventh season out of Idaho and his second stint with the Raiders, the 6-foot-3, 265-pound Mayowa had 1½ sacks against the Chargers. He’s had sacks in five of eight games, and the seven sacks is tied for 11th in the NFL. Not Pro Bowl material perhaps, but it ties Mayowa with celebrated 49ers rookie Nick Bosa and is more than the three players who have won the last four NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards — Aaron Donald twice (6), Khalil Mack (5½) and J.J. Watt (4).

Coach Jon Gruden could give a seminar on why sacks aren’t the be-all and end-all when it comes to measuring the worth of a pass rusher, but he’s willing to get excited enough about Mayowa to invoke some vintage (1973) Elton John.

“He’s got more sacks than a lot of the great sack artists that are out there,” Gruden said. “He’s ‘Bennie and the Jets.’ He brings the Jets. He really energizes the room.”

Mayowa has been the most consistent threat off the edge on a Raiders team that has gone from an astonishingly low 13 sacks in 16 games in 2018 to 20 in nine games this year. Not great, but better.

Opponents know it, too. The Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday will likely do some chipping on Mayowa with tight ends and running backs.

“They’ve got to account for us now,” Mayowa said. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, they don’t have a pass rush. They can’t get to the quarterback.’ They have to game-plan it. That’s going to take away from other assets in their game.”

Mayowa played for the Raiders in 2014-15 under Dennis Allen, Tony Sparano and Jack Del Rio. He spent 2016-17 with Dallas, where Raiders special teams coach Rich Bisaccia held that role with the Cowboys and Rod Marinelli, Gruden’s former defensive line coach with Tampa Bay, ran the defense.

“He’s a veteran that’s been trained by the best,” Gruden said.

Last season, Mayowa played in Arizona and had four sacks.

The Raiders have managed Mayowa’s snap count to keep him fresh. The 31 snaps he played against the Chargers were the most this season.

“I’m still in the league. If you track how I came in, it’s been a long ride,” Mayowa said. “I’ve shown flashes. It’s just been a good year for me and I credit that to the rest of the guys and the coverage.”

Jordan off and running

Dion Jordan, the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 draft as a defensive end out of Oregon, got in his first full practice in 10 months and was encouraged.

Having served a 10-game suspension for Adderall, which is considered a performance-enhancing drug, Jordan was cleared to join the Raiders Tuesday, an off day which he spent getting a crash course in the defensive system.