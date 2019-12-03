A’s let Treinen head to free agency, deal Profar to Padres

The Oakland Athletics did not tender a contract to former closer Blake Treinen on Monday, letting the 2018 All-Star become a free agent.

The right-handed Treinen posted a 0.78 ERA in 2018, but that number ballooned to 4.91 in 2019. He was replaced by Liam Hendriks in the closer role as the low-budget A’s earned the AL’s top wild card.

Treinen was expected to command roughly $7.5 million in arbitration.

Left-hander Ryan Buchter and catcher Josh Phegley also didn’t receive contracts. Lefty T.J. McFarland reached agreement on a one-year deal to avoid salary arbitration. He was claimed off waivers from the Diamondbacks on Nov. 4.

The A’s announced the moves after completing a trade that sent switch-hitting second baseman Jurickson Profar to the San Diego Padres for catcher Austin Allen and a player to be named.

Treinen started the 2019 season as A’s closer but wasn’t nearly as consistent. He had a 6.14 ERA during a 19-game span from April 28 to June 20 before a strained pitching shoulder put him on the injured list. Once healthy and back July 3, Treinen didn’t have a save over his next 27 appearances and posted a 6.17 ERA.

Oakland also said its other previously unsigned players were tendered contracts. That list includes the seven remaining arbitration eligible players: right-handers Chris Bassitt and Hendriks, outfielders Mark Canha, Robbie Grossman and Chad Pinder, lefty Sean Manaea and shortstop Marcus Semien.

In his lone season with the A’s, Profar, 26, matched his career high with 20 homers and batted .218 with 67 RBIs over 139 games. He provides versatility to play other infield positions as well as the outfield.

Profar was acquired from AL West rival Texas last year. He is eligible for arbitration and is expected to earn about $5.5 million.

Allen, 25, played in 34 games during three 2019 stints with the Padres. A fourth-round draft pick by the Padres in 2015, he hit .215 with four doubles and three RBIs while striking out 21 times to his six walks. Allen also made his debut at the Triple-A level last season and has hit 20 or more home runs in each of his last three seasons in the minors.