Area teams set to host basketball touraments this week

Early season high school basketball action tips off Thursday with, among others, the Russ Peterich Viking Tip-Off Classic boys tournament at Montgomery High School.

The 19th annual event brings state Division 2 champion Campolindo (Moraga) to town, along with Galena from Reno, Nev., Monte Vista from Danville, Pleasant Grove, North of Bakersfield and Tamalpais. The out-of-towners will compete with Healdsburg and host Montgomery.

Thursday’s games are: 4 p.m., Monte Vista vs. Pleasant Grove; 5:30 p.m., Campolindo vs. North Bakersfield; 7 p.m., Montgomery vs. Galena; 8:30 p.m., Healdsburg vs. Tamalpais.

Games continue Friday and Saturday, with the championship game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Four games are on the schedule for both Thursday and Friday, with tipoffs at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Finals Saturday are at noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

In girls basketball, the 3-0 Cardinal Newman Cardinals are hosting a tournament also Thursday through Saturday. The host Cardinals will play the 5-0 Pinole Valley girls at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Sonoma Valley girls again host the Dragon Classic, Thursday through Saturday, with the hosts playing Sir Francis Drake at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

In the boys Redwood Classic tournament in Boonville, Anderson Valley hosts Fort Bragg at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with other games through the weekend.

