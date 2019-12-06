Benefield: Cardinal Newman kicker keeps on delivering

Ethan Kollenborn just wanted to go home.

It was cold. It was wet. The rain never let up Saturday night. He and his Cardinal Newman teammates had been on the field for hours. But the game was tied and Kollenborn was tapped to take a 34-yard field goal.

If he misses, the Cardinals go into overtime against the Marin Catholic Wildcats and everybody stays wet and stays cold.

So Kollenborn, the deadeye kicker for the Cardinals, walked onto the field with just seconds remaining in regulation in the North Coast Section Division 4 final Saturday, thinking he’d do everyone a favor: Let me just pop this through the uprights and everybody can get on their way to their warm cars.

But he should have known. He should have seen it coming. His walk-off, game-winning field goal would actually prolong the Cardinals’ night, sending players and coaches onto the field, prompting celebrations and photo ops with the NCS championship pennant.

So much for getting out of the rain. And it turns out that Kollenborn, as cold as he was, is OK with how it all ended.

“I got to see the last part of it because one of the players on the other team had knocked me back,” he said. “Even though it’s not always the best thing to get hit by another player, I was able to — it was almost like an out-of-body experience — I got to step back and look at it go through and watch us win the game.”

Kollenborn’s second deep field goal of the night propelled the No. 1-seeded Cardinals (12-1) to a 13-10 win over No. 2 seed Marin Catholic, securing the section title and launching them into Friday’s Division 3-AA NorCal Regional championship game against Los Gatos.

“He’s a pretty clutch guy,” Cardinal Newman coach Paul Cronin said. “He doesn’t freak out.”

So confident is Cronin in No. 16 that when Cardinal Newman’s final drive ended with a crucial completion by senior quarterback Jackson Pavitt to senior Justin Lafranchi that put the ball inside the 30-yard line with just enough time for a field goal attempt, the coach insists he knew the win was theirs.

“I went and hugged Jackson because I knew the game was over,” he said.

Notice there that Cronin hugged Pavitt but stayed clear of Kollenborn. Turns out it’s a rule of sorts. Cronin, who earned his 200th coaching win with the victory, has been prohibited by those in the know from talking to Cardinal kickers.

“I’ve been banned from talking to kickers. I haven’t talked to a kicker in about seven years,” he said. “Roy told me, ‘Hey, shut up and let me deal with the kickers.’”

He’s only partially kidding.

“No. Never. No. Not a word,” said Cardinal Newman kicking coach Roy Edwards about his ban on other coaches’ interaction with his guys. “What they all used to say, and I’d get really upset with them all, was, ‘Kick it hard!’ I finally said, ‘That would be like saying to a receiver, ‘Just catch the ball.’”

“I make sure. I make damn sure” no one talks to kickers, he said. “We established that so long ago.”

Cronin operates on a need-to-know basis with his kicking squad. As in, where does the offense need to get to give the kicker a real shot at getting three points? Turns out that with Kollenborn, they don’t need to get as close to the end zone as your average high school team.