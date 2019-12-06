Crunch time arrives for 49ers

All of a sudden, the 49ers find themselves in Sarasota, Florida for the week, injured and out of breath after losing two of their past four games and falling to fifth place in the NFC playoff picture.

A month ago, the 49ers were undefeated. Now, they probably have to win all four of their remaining games just to win the NFC West and earn a bye week for the first round of the playoffs.

How did the 49ers end up in this position after such a strong start?

They suffered a last-second defeat to the Seahawks at home, and another last-second defeat to the Ravens in Baltimore last Sunday. This Sunday, the 49ers will play the Saints in New Orleans. The Saints are 10-2. Flying home from the East Coast only to fly back a few days later would exhaust the 49ers and increase their odds of losing a must-win game against an excellent opponent. So they went to sunny Sarasota.

The 49ers have no margin for error to get a first-round bye. They need to finish the season like they started it — flawlessly. Here’s what could stand in the way of a perfect finish.

1. Injuries: The 49ers didn’t pace themselves. Most good teams pace themselves in the first half of the season so they can come on strong at the end. But the 49ers played harder than every other team in the first part of the season and wore themselves down. Now, they limp into the most important month of the schedule, December.

Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt broke ribs against the Ravens and may not play this weekend. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday in Florida.

Cornerback Richard Sherman injured his knee against the Ravens and will not be 100% healthy when he plays the Saints, if he plays at all. “I know he’s not all the way there yet,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said of Sherman. “But he’s got a few more days. Hopefully, he’ll be good on Sunday.”

Dee Ford has a hamstring injury, plus a lingering knee issue that will affect him all season and possibly the rest of his career. He missed the past two games and has played only 222 defensive snaps for the 49ers, who will pay him $21 million this season.

Left tackle Joe Staley has finger, leg and back injuries and has played just one game since Sept. 15. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is playing through an injured shoulder. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is playing with cracked ribs. And tight end George Kittle is playing with a fractured ankle.

“George is not going to be 100% until the offseason,” Shanahan said. “There’s always pain tolerance he’s going to have to deal with.”

Ditto for lots of players on the roster. At what point do all these injuries degrade the team?

2. Fatigue: The 49ers have played nine games in a row, because their bye week was Week 3. Meaning they haven’t had more than a few days off since late September. They’re tired.

Their best game was Oct. 27, when they embarrassed the Carolina Panthers 51-13. The 49ers held nothing back. Running back Tevin Coleman averaged 9.5 yards per carry and scored four touchdowns, and rookie defensive end Nick Bosa had three sacks and an interception. They were brilliant.