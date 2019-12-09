Barber: Raiders’ defense falls apart in 42-21 loss to Titans

OAKLAND - The dream of a final Super Bowl for Oakland, or even one last playoff appearance, died at the Coliseum on Sunday. It departed right around the 13:20 mark of the fourth quarter, as Tennessee linebacker Jayon Brown was scooping up a Darren Waller fumble and rumbling for a defensive touchdown that would finish the scoring in the Titans’ 42-21 win.

Fifteen days earlier, the Raiders had been 6-4, lined up nicely for a postseason berth. Since then they have been outscored 116-33 by the Jets, Chiefs and Titans, and have fallen to 6-7. Oakland is not mathematically eliminated, but there is more to truth than math.

The Raiders are done for 2019, which means they are done with Oakland. Next weekend’s home finale will be ceremonial in nature.

The Raiders haven’t done only one thing wrong over those three losses. They have been widely terrible. But what stood out most on Sunday, as it has in several games this season, is the defense. And that’s a loose definition.

By the time the Titans trotted off the field, they had gained 552 yards of offense. An Alabama-vs.- Western Carolina sort of number. Only three times in history has a Raiders defense given up more yardage than that (against the Chargers in 1985, the Seahawks in 1997 and the Steelers in 2015), and all three of those wipeouts occurred on the road. By one standard, then, this was the worst home defensive performance in franchise history.

And the Titans did all that despite going into wind-down mode late in the game and settling for a total of just 23 yards on their final two possessions.

These are not Peyton Manning’s Colts we’re talking about. The Titans entered the game ranked 24th in the NFL in total yardage, 28th in passing yards and 25th in first downs. Granted, they have been better since Ryan Tannehill took over for Marcus Mariota at quarterback. But there’s no excuse for allowing this offense to look unstoppable.

Twenty-nine games into Jon Gruden’s return to Oakland, it’s fair to ask the question: Is Paul Guenther, Gruden’s defensive coordinator, any good?

To be sure, he isn’t alone in creating this disaster. The Raiders have been beset by injuries on the defensive side. They lost safety Jonathan Abram, a first-round draft choice, in preseason. They lost middle linebacker Marquel Lee (he’s finally back now) after three games, Vontaze Burfict (to a suspension) after four games, edge rusher Arden Key after eight, safety Karl Joseph after nine.

Those are real obstacles. But I guess my response to the Raiders’ injury string would be similar to linebacker Tahir Whitehead’s.

“No one cares what you have to go through during the week,” Whitehead said Sunday. “No one cares how many injuries you have. It matters as far as getting guys ready. But no one give a (bleep). They expect us to go out there, and they expect us to execute, no matter how much time you had to execute.”

The thing is, every NFL team has injuries. The 49ers’ defense hasn’t been spared in 2019. The San Francisco defense lost Kwon Alexander and Ronald Blair, Akhello Witherspoon for six games and now Jaquiski Tartt. That unit was scorched a bit by the Saints on Sunday, but has dominated at times, too.