Magical season ends in disappointment for Rancho Cotate football squad

Saturday’s CIF Division 3-A high school football championship was Rancho Cotate’s 15th game of the year. And although the team had overcome the odds and built a strong head of steam these last two months, in the end it was just too much.

The Cougars ran out of gas.

Rancho jumped out to a 14-0 lead that held until late in the second quarter, but Bakersfield Christian ultimately outlasted and outplayed the Cougars, winning 42-21, and ending the Cougars’ historic season.

This was Rancho Cotate’s first state title competition in any team sport and the first time the football team had won a NorCal regional title. It was the school’s first North Coast Section football title since 2002.

“I know you’re disappointed. Why? Cuz you’re competitors. I love you guys,” Rancho coach Gehrig Hotaling told his team afterward. “You showed great courage all year long. Most importantly, you’re Cougars. Cougars for life.”

Rancho ends the year 11-4 overall, writing themselves into history as the first Cougars team to compete for a state championship.

That possibility was a distant fantasy back in mid-October, when they’d come off a 24-14 loss to Cardinal Newman in a game that could’ve meant the North Bay League-Oak Division title, then trailed at halftime to Windsor, the next-best competition in the division.

With a record of 3-3, looking at 3-4 with a loss to the Jaguars, a halftime discussion determined which path the Cougars’ season would take. Hotaling rallied his team, forcing them to ask themselves if they truly wanted to compete this year or just go through the motions.

The Cougars responded in the affirmative, downing Windsor and winning their next six games, while becoming a well-tuned team, not just a group of individual performers, Hotaling said.

And although only one team gets to win its final game of the season, Rancho Cotate players left the field heads high Saturday, knowing what they built this year means more than a win or loss.

“We really came a long way, building a brotherhood,” said quarterback Jared Stocker, who threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third on Saturday.

“That was amazing to watch, as everyone formed together as one big family throughout the season. No one wanted it to end like this. It’s unfortunate. But we all love each other.”

There were some tears — and a few bursts of anger after a Bakersfield Christian player was ejected for a flagrant unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that injured the Cougars’ Jack Reese, But Rancho players will be able to put the loss in perspective with time.

“It’s a little bitter now,” Hotaling acknowledged. “But looking back on it ...We won a section championship, a Northern California championship, and nobody thought we could do that, and we did.

“We made it further than any Rancho team ever has. I couldn’t be more proud of our team. I want them to keep their heads up. They’ll reflect on it and have fond memories ... With time, the sting will go away and only the positive memories will remain.”

Hotaling has positive memories of his high school football career. He starred as a receiver on the Cougars’ 2001 section-title team, his senior year, under longtime coach Ed Conroy.

After returning to Rohnert Park after college, Hotaling began coaching under Conroy before taking over the reins three years ago.