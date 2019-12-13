Falcons gig lifted 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's profile

SANTA CLARA — When Kyle Shanahan looks back on the two years he spent as offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons, it’s the positives he remembers much more than the disappointing ending.

After a couple of tough stops in Washington and Cleveland, Shanahan’s coaching career took off after joining the Falcons when he helped Matt Ryan and Atlanta reach record heights on the way to a Super Bowl appearance. That performance helped land him a head coaching job with the San Francisco 49ers even if he fell short of a Super Bowl title when the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead before losing in overtime to New England.

“Not at all,” Shanahan said when asked if the Super Bowl collapse lessened his memories of his tenure with the Falcons.

“I loved my time in Atlanta, loved the people I was there with. I went there at a tough time in my career and just the two previous places I had been. ... It was good to be in a good place like that, and really enjoyed the players, too.”

Shanahan gets a chance to face his old team, including Ryan and head coach Dan Quinn, when the 49ers (11-2) host the Falcons (4-9) on Sunday.

Atlanta set a franchise record by scoring 540 points in 2016 with Shanahan calling plays. Ryan had career bests in yards passing (4,944), TD passes (38) and passer rating (117.1) on the way to winning the league MVP.

“Kyle had a huge impact on my career,” Ryan said. “He challenged me to get better, improve in certain areas and taught me a lot about offensive football. Just seeing things from a different perspective, I feel like I made big jumps in the two years we were together and I’m happy for him that he’s having great success. ... It’s no surprise that he has their offense playing well because he’s excellent at knowing what to do.”

While Shanahan is thriving in his third year in San Francisco with the Niners alone atop the NFC standings and in line for home-field advantage in the playoffs, the Falcons have struggled.

Atlanta started the year 1-7 and has little left to play for other than pride heading into a matchup with a coach the Falcons know well and respect greatly.

“Kyle makes it extremely difficult. He’s a fantastic play caller,” Falcons linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich said. “When the season has not gone as well as you’d like it, you covet these opportunities to show people what you could’ve been, what you should’ve been.”

Family affair

The ties between the two franchises run deeper than Shanahan’s relationships in Atlanta. Ryan and 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey are first cousins. McGlinchey’s mother, Janet, and Ryan’s mom, Bernice, who are sisters, are leading a contingent of about 50-60 people coming out from Pennsylvania for the game. For McGlinchey, it’s an opportunity to play against someone he looked up to growing up.

“When I was a kid, all I ever did was try to be like Matt in every way I could,” he said. “I would watch his interviews. I would watch everything about Matt. Maybe I just adopted the way he did things because he always did them the right way. It’s pretty easy to learn from a guy like him, how well he has done.”