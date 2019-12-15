Rancho Cotate's early lead not enough in 42-21 state championship loss

Rancho Cotate High School hosted Bakersfield Christian in the California State Division 3-A Championship game on Saturday night, coming out strong and scoring early but ultimately falling to the visiting Eagles 42-21.

Although the game lacked a functional scoreboard or time clock, the teams did their part to keep things interesting.

In a balanced first-half effort, Rancho Cotate managed to control the tempo on both ends, frustrating Bakersfield and forcing six first-half penalties to Rancho’s two. On the first Bakersfield set, defensive back Tai Peleti managed to tip a short pass to teammate Gianni Gigliello for an interception.

Both teams were scoreless at the end of the first, but things quickly changed.

A 24-yard pass to wide receiver Jack Reese early in the second quarter broke the stalemate and all momentum seemed to be on the home team’s side, as two quick sets and another penalty by Bakersfield led to another Rancho possession. A 35-yard pass by Rancho quarterback Jared Stocker got the team within three yards of their second touchdown.

A few more plays and the team would have it; a quarterback rush for 2 yards had the Cougars up 14-0 with 3:16 left in the half.

Bakersfield, possibly feeling uncomfortable with their run game early, seemed to rely heavily on their passing, steadily working their way up from their own 26-yard line on their first significant drive of the game. They got their first touchdown on a short pass to tight end Ben Yurosek just before the half, the first sign of tides shifting in favor of the visitors.

“Technique-wise, we were just missing,” said Bakersfield Christian’s assistant coach, David Carr. “The guys were just kind of a little emotional early and they were just trying to be more physical than technique-driven. As soon as we cleaned it up, we ended up breaking through for a touchdown and that run kind of helped open up the passing game a little bit.”

In the span of 16 minutes, Rancho Cotate gave up five unanswered touchdowns, including three plays that were 40 yards or more. By the end of the third quarter, the Cougars were down 35-14 with no answers for stopping the Eagles’ long ball.

“They had a consistent pass rush all game and we couldn’t really get after their quarterback,” Hotaling said. “That was a difference.”

By the time Rancho got back onto the scoreboard, there was nine minutes remaining in the game with the score at 35-21. The Eagles came right back, going up 42-21 on an 80-yard pass to wide receiver Ronnie Simril, all but ending any hope of a signature fourth quarter Cougar comeback.

With the game all but wrapped up, Bakersfield wide receiver Simril got ejected for an unsportsmanlike flagrant foul on Rancho Cotate’s Jack Reese after a helmet-to-helmet collision. The hit clearly affected the young defensive back, who lay prone on the field for several minutes with little movement before requiring assistance to get off the field. Time eventually ran out for the hometown Cougars.