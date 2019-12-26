Raiders heading to hostile territory needing a win

The NFL has laid out a path by which the Raiders can clinch a playoff berth on Sunday. That’s right, the playoffs are just five (not so easy) steps away for the 7-8 Raiders.

First, the Raiders will need to beat the Broncos in Denver. After that ... well, it doesn’t really matter, according to the Broncos’ Phillip Lindsay.

“If they think they’re going to come here and clinch a playoff (spot), they got another thing coming. If they think they’re going to come in here and just get one, they’re sadly mistaken,” Denver’s running back told reporters Tuesday.

In short, along with winning in Denver, the Raiders will also need victories from the Ravens, Texans, Colts and (probably) the Patriots on Sunday.

If all those things happen, at 8-8 the Raiders would become the 13th team with a non-winning record to make the playoffs since the NFL went to a 16-game schedule in 1978.

The Raiders have been in this spot — needing to win and then rely on help from other teams to make the playoffs — twice before during the last week of a season. Both times the Raiders got the necessary help, but dropped the ball themselves. They missed the playoffs in 2011 when the Chargers beat them and, before that, in 1979 when they lost to the Seahawks.

If you’re into omens, the last time the Raiders came through when needing a last-week win to make the playoffs was against the Broncos in 1993. The Raiders, then in LA, overcame two separate 17-point deficits for a thrilling 33-30 overtime win.

But regardless of how the Raiders fare in Denver, they will finish their time in Oakland with just one winning record in their final 17 years here. Not exactly the kind of legacy they’ll be eager to drag along with them to Vegas.

Here’s a closer look at what to look for in what could be the last Oakland Raiders game ever:

Reasons for Raiders optimism

Keeping Lindsay in check

Phillip Lindsay isn’t having the impact he had last year as a rookie Pro Bowl running back, and the Raiders have kept him pretty well bottled up in three career games. They’ve held him to less than 50 yards rushing in his last two games against them. The Raiders’ run defense is eighth-best in the league, allowing 100.0 per game, and held the super-quick Lindsay to just 43 yards in the season opener. He comes into Sunday’s game needing 42 more yards to reach 1,000 yards for the season. Take note that he is coming off his second-best game of the season — he had 109 yards rushing in a 27-17 victory over Detroit, albeit against a 21st-ranked Lions run defense. The Broncos could continue to focus on establishing the run through Lindsay, whose production has increased to an average of 16 carries per game since Week 11.

Smooth ride for Carr?

Derek Carr wasn’t sacked or even hit when he faced Denver to open the season, and there are reasons to believe he could operate in a clean pocket once more. The Broncos are 17th in the NFL with 38 sacks and the Raiders offensive line is the sixth-best rated unit, allowing just 24 sacks and the least quarterback hits with 47. For for comparison’s sake, Miami has allowed the most hits at 141. An off season by Von Miller has helped drag Denver’s pass rush win rate down to just 33 percent, 30th in the league. Miller’s 67.6 pass-rushing grade per Pro Football Focus is the first time in his nine-year career he’s had a grade lower than 85.0. In fact, over the two previous seasons no one had a better pass-rushing grade than Miller. It hasn’t helped Miller or the Broncos that Pro Bowl edge rusher Bradley Chubb was lost for the season with an ACL injury after Week 4.