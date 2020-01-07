Sonoma Raceway launches its own racing school

Sonoma Raceway is launching its own racing school that will allow drivers of all skill levels access to the 2.52-mile road course in their own vehicles or luxury high-performance models.

The new Sears Point Racing Experience will offer high-speed driving courses, all-level racing programs, teen safe driver training, corporate outings, manufacturer showcases, go-karting and more.

Programs will use the raceway’s vehicle fleet or customers can test their own cars on the winding road course.

The new arm of raceway operations takes over what Simraceway Performance Driving Center had been providing since 2006, but will market and promote the events in a bigger and better way, raceway president Steve Page said.

“The hands-on automotive experience has always been the core of our day-to-day business and the demand for these activities has grown dramatically over the last decade,” he said in announcing the move.

The Racing Experience will operate from the existing 18,000-square foot facility at Turn 1 of the 12-turn course; karting operations will also continue at the ¾-mile Sonoma Raceway Karting Center up the hill from the main track.

