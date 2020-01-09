Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs buys formerly homeless father a house

Without knowing its context, the tweet Josh Jacobs posted on Tuesday might have come across as merely pleasant tidings, a newly wealthy athlete doing right by one of his parents.

“Blessed just bought my pops a house,” the Oakland Raiders running back wrote.

That act, however, carried much deeper significance to Jacobs and his family, which was reflected in the teary-eyed reaction his father displayed in a video subsequently posted online.

For a time, while he was raising his future Alabama star of a son and four siblings in north Tulsa, Marty Jacobs was unable to provide his children with any home at all. He persevered as best he could, though, including caring for and protecting Josh Jacobs as they lived out of a car, and before becoming a first-round pick last year the latter said admiringly of his father, “I don’t know how he did it.”

In Tuesday’s video, taken from Jacobs’ Instagram account and shared by the Raiders, he can be heard laughingly asking his father while in the new house, “Why are you trying not to cry, dude?”

During his three years at Alabama, Jacobs spoke little of his challenging childhood, but a Crimson Tide communications staffer eventually convinced him that sharing his experience might help others.

“Being able to tell my story — which I definitely didn’t want to do initially — is huge because I can see that it’s bigger than me,” Jacobs said last year to Yahoo Sports.

Jacobs initially grew up with both of his parents, but they separated when he was eight and went on to a divorce. While those proceedings played out, he went to live with his father while his four siblings, including one who had a different father, stayed with his mother.

When Jacobs joined his father, a dwelling the latter thought he had lined up fell through, and for approximately two weeks the pair lived out of a Chevy Suburban. Marty Jacobs would try to find a suitable parking spot for the night, but he also made sure to keep a gun handy, just in case.

“I remember seeing him not sleep,” Josh said last year of that period (via NFL.com). “It’s crazy because I didn’t notice that I was sleeping in a car. I was just thinking that I was falling asleep and waking up. I didn’t think anything about it because I felt safe. He would just drive around until he found a place to sleep, and then I’d get up the next day and go to school.”

Within a few months, Marty Jacobs had found an apartment but he also gained custody of his son’s four siblings. As cramped as conditions were there, space got even tighter when the family was forced to pack its possessions into the Suburban and spend several months trying to bounce from one bargain-rate hotel to another.

“I understood what was going on, but I didn’t think it was as bad as it really was,” Josh Jacobs told the Post in 2019. “I guess I kind of normalized everything.”

Even after emerging as a star athlete in high school and getting recruited by the powerhouse Crimson Tide, Jacobs found that old habits died hard, at least when it came to his overnight arrangements. He told Yahoo Sports that “just being able to sit on a bed and get comfortable sleep” in his dorm room made for “definitely a surreal feeling.”