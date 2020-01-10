Dee Ford has 50-50 chance of returning to 49ers' pass rush

SANTA CLARA ­— Defensive end Dee Ford’s potential return to the 49ers pass rush is officially questionable, a 50/50 status heading into Saturday’s divisional playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ford practiced in a limited capacity Thursday for a third straight day. Since a Nov. 17 hamstring injury, he has missed essentially the past six games, aside from a four-snap cameo early in the Dec. 8 win at New Orleans.

“We’re trying to be smarter about it — I don’t know if that’s the right word — and I think Dee is also,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “It’s tough for athletes in these situations. They want to play no matter what.”

Shanahan said the 49ers must gauge how Ford feels before kickoff and decide whether to take the “gamble” of playing him against what should be a run-based Vikings offense. Ford experienced tightness before the Saints game, a lesson learned in case that happens again Saturday.

“He thought he could go, and the way Dee Ford comes off the ball, it was the fourth play of the game, he came off hard and tweaked his hamstring again,” Shanahan said. “Dee can learn from that and I can learn from that, too, that I hope if he feels tight, he can come tell me. Then we have to make that decision if we gamble or not.”

Ford was not available for comment all week. He quickly passed through the locker room after Thursday’s practice and headed for the training room, with his right hamstring and knee heavily wrapped in athletic tape.

Alexander to suit up

Linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral) will be activated from injured reserve, Shanahan announced without revealing the corresponding move on who’ll come off the roster.

Alexander is not expected to play a full-time role, rather he’ll likely complement Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw when the 49ers put three linebackers on the field.

Other injury updates

The only other 49er on the injury report is defensive tackle Kentavius Street, who is questionable with a knee issue. Last week’s addition of Earl Mitchell could compensate if Street can’t play, but Sheldon Day typically starts inside with DeForest Buckner in the base defense that combats running plays.

Guard Mike Person (neck) is expected to play, but Shanahan declined to say if he’ll return to the starting lineup. Person started 30 consecutive games before a lingering neck issue sidelined him and prompted Daniel Brunskill to start in his place.

Linebacker Elijah Lee (illness) was the only 49er who did not practice Thursday.

McKinnon’s inside tips

Jerick McKinnon was poached from the Minnesota Vikings two years ago to become a dynamic factor for the 49ers’ offense. A Sept. 1, 2018 knee injury wrecked the initial plan. McKinnon became a ghost, not just last season but this one.

In between those lost seasons, McKinnon did something that shouldn’t go unnoticed: He spurred on Jimmy Garoppolo while the two of them rehabbed from anterior cruciate ligament surgery. McKinnon, more than anyone, can appreciate Garoppolo’s ability to start every game and lead the top-seeded 49ers into Saturday’s playoff opener — against McKinnon’s former team, the Vikings.

“The work he put in, it’s showing,” McKinnon said. “Everything he’s been able to do, coming back from the injury, leading this team to the record that we have now, and be as efficient as he has, it speaks for itself.”