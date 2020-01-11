49ers pregame notes: Ford, Alexander among actives

SANTA CLARA — Parking lots opened early, rain opted to stay away and the coast looked clear for several starters to return from injuries and play in the 49ers’ first playoff game at Levi’s Stadium.

Here is the latest news as the 49ers take on the Minnesota Vikings in a divisional-round game:

- A week after interviewing for the Cleveland Browns coaching vacancy, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh reportedly remains in the mix, along with offensive coordinators Kevin Stefanski (New England Patriots) and Josh McDaniels (New England Patriots), according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Browns also need to hire a general manager and among those Saleh would be interested in pairing with are 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters, the Seattle Seahawks’ Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer, and the Indianapolis Colts’ Ed Dodds.

- Defensive end Dee Ford joined defensive starters Kwon Alexander and Jaquiski Tartt as among the 47 active players against the Vikings. Ford missed the past six games aside from a four-snap cameo at New Orleans, where he aggravated the hamstring after experiencing tightness in warmups.

Well, let’s not forget about the offense. Right guard Mike Person returns from a two-game hiatus and start.

Person has dealt with a neck injury dating back to at least November and is not expected to regain full health until he rests in the offseason. Daniel Brunskill started in his place the previous two games.

Players designated as inactive for the 49ers were quarterback C.J. Beathard,, running back Jeff Wilson Jr., cornerback Dontae Johnson, tight end Daniel Helm, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, wide receiver Jordan Matthews and defensive lineman Kevin Givens.

- Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will start after being one of the 47 active players for the Vikings, despite requiring stitches for a gash on his ankle. More details of his injury emerged earlier today. Inactive players for the Vikings were wide receiver Alexander Hollins, safety Jayron Kearse, defensive tackle Hercules Mata’afa, defensive end Eddie Yarbrough, guard Dru Samia, tackle Olisaemeka Udoh and tackle Aviante Collins.

- The 49ers’ first bus from their nearby team hotel rolled in at 9:30 a.m., and Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t on it, because he already had arrived through the players’ parking lot.

- Field conditions show new sod down the spine of Levi’s Stadium, though the color blends in well with the surface retained after the Jan. 30 Redbox Bowl.