Keys to a 49ers win against the Packers

SANTA CLARA — They’re so close.

The 49ers just have to beat the Packers to make the Super Bowl. And the 49ers already beat the Packers less than two months ago. Beat them by 29 points. The 49ers are the better team. They know it. The Packers know it. You know it.

Still, the 49ers have to handle their business, play smart and make minimal mistakes or they’ll lose to an inferior outfit.

Here are the five keys to the game for the 49ers:

1. Jimmy Garoppolo needs to protect the football: When Garoppolo faced the Packers two months ago, he completed only 14 passes, but he committed no turnovers, meaning he didn’t lose the game.

The 49ers need another understated, safety-first performance from Garoppolo. They don’t need to him to challenge Aaron Rodgers to a shootout. Rodgers will win that competition. He rarely throws an interception no matter how much he passes. This season, he threw just four picks, as opposed to Garoppolo, who has thrown 13 picks in 17 games.

The 49ers don’t need Garoppolo to single-handedly beat the Packers. They need him to hand the ball off as much as possible, make a few clutch throws on third down and protect the ball for dear life.

“Jimmy doesn’t care how we win,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said, “whether we’re running it, throwing it, whether we’ve got to do it on defense and protect the ball, or whether we’ve got to air it out and get some points. He’s so locked into whatever the plan is or whatever we’re doing. He’s just trying to distribute the ball.”

Just don’t distribute it to the other team, Jimmy.

2. Shanahan needs to avoid calling reverses and shovel passes: Last week against the Vikings, Shanahan called an intricate, risky reverse for rookie Deebo Samuel.

First, Garoppolo handed the ball to fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who pretended to pitch the ball to running back Tevin Coleman, but instead pitched it to Samuel, who was running a reverse. Samuel caught the wet, slippery ball, ran for six yards and fumbled, but his knee was down so the fumble didn’t count.

Shanahan should scrap that play this week.

Too much could go wrong. One mishandled reverse could lead to the turnover that loses the game for the 49ers. They don’t need to call plays with lots of moving parts to beat the Packers. The 49ers simply need to run the ball and pass to George Kittle as much as possible. They can win with the basic stuff. No reverses necessary.

3. The 49ers need to bench any player who’s not ready for the moment: In 2011, a phenomenal 49ers team lost in the NFC championship game to the inferior New York Giants because of Kyle Williams. The 49ers’ young punt returner wasn’t ready for the pressure of the big stage.

First, he inexplicably dove to catch a punt in the rain. He didn’t lose the ball, but it was a high-risk, low-reward play. Jim Harbaugh didn’t bench him, though. This was Harbaugh’s big mistake. Williams later fumbled twice on special teams, lost the ball both times and handed the game to the Giants.

Last week, second-year punt returner Richie James Jr. caught a punt over his shoulder at the 49ers’ seven-yard line. Big no-no. Coaches teach punt returners to sprint out of the way and let the ball hit the ground when it lands inside the 10-yard line. Don’t try to make a difficult catch only to fumble and give the Packers the ball near the end zone.