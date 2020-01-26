College basketball roundup: San Francisco men rally past BYU

Khalil Shabazz made all 10 of his shots from the field, including six 3-pointers, to score a career-high 32 points and rally San Francisco to an 83-82 victory over visiting BYU on Saturday.

The Dons (15-7, 4-3 West Coast Conference) trailed by 14 with just under 16 minutes left then went on a 21-0 run that included 10 points from Shabazz and six from Jamaree Boyea, who finished with a career-high 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting.

TJ Haws made a steal and dazzling reverse layup to get the Cougars (15-7, 4-3) within two with just under a minute to go, but two free throws by Shabazz, and two more from Jordan Ratinho held off BYU, which got a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The only shot Shabazz missed was at the free-throw line where he was 6 of 7. The Dons shot 54.5%, including 13 of 25 from the arc (52%).

Haws started his school-record 123rd consecutive game and reached the top 10 in BYU career scoring after finishing with 20 points. Yoeli Childs scored 19 points, Jake Toolson 17 and Alex Barcello 14 for BYU, which made 15 of 27 3-point tries for 56%.

Saint Mary’s men beat Loyola Marymount

Tanner Krebs had 19 points and six rebounds and Dan Fotu posted 13 points as visiting Saint Mary’s topped Loyola Marymount 73-62 on Saturday night.

Jordan Ford had 12 points for Saint Mary’s (18-4, 5-2 West Coast Conference). Malik Fitts added 11 points.

Eli Scott had 18 points for the Lions (8-13, 2-5). Jordan Bell added 14 points.

Saint Mary’s plays Portland at home on Thursday. Loyola Marymount faces Pacific on the road on Thursday.