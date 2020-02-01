Postcard from Miami: Maintaining order in a Super Bowl city

They’re everywhere. Miami’s traffic this week has slowed to a virtual crawl around downtown and Miami Beach. Chime in the Miami Police Department’s bicycle team.

For the most part, it’s one of the few ways to get around quickly in the downtown area. The bike officers can be on a problem in just minutes compared to a cruiser or a motor officer.

Highly maneuverable, the officers work as teams in the downtown area. I counted at least 70 the other night trying to get back to my hotel from Miami Beach, a trip that took nearly two hours.

Of the 1,371 sworn officers in the department, I would bet nearly a quarter are on bikes for Super Bowl weekend, although none of the officers I asked would tell me how many.