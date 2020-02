Local prep and college scores and schedule

JC baseball

Nonconference

AT SANTA ROSA JC

Laney 000 000 000 — 0 1 4

Santa Rosa JC 000 011 02x — 4 5 0

WP: Noah Rennard. LP: Koh Maeda.

Notable: Rennard had a no-hitter through 72⁄3 innings with 11 strikeouts.

Santa Rosa JC: Joe Lampe 1b, run, SB; Antonio Omphroy 1b, run; Logan Douglas 2b, run, RBI; Blake McDonald 2b, run, RBI; Joey Kramer 1b, run.

Records: Laney 2-6; Santa Rosa JC 7-0

Next: at Canada, 1 p.m. Saturday

High school girls basketball

NBL-Redwood

AT RANCHO COTATE

El Molino 15 6 8 23 — 52

Rancho Cotate 17 18 12 16 — 63

El Molino: Talia Husary 15, Ellie Roan 17.

Rancho Cotate: Leslie Bejaran 15, Keyonee Neal 15.

Records: El Molino 14-9, 5-5; Rancho Cotate 18-8, 10-0

AT MARIA CARRILLO

Piner 6 9 11 8 — 34

Maria Carrillo 9 19 13 13 — 54

Piner: Sarah Tait 16.

Maria Carrillo Kristina Singleton 15, Abby Garcia 9 (3-3’s).

Record: Maria Carrillo 18-8, 8-2

Next: El Molino at Maria Carrillo in an NBL-Redwood semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

AT ELSIE ALLEN

Healdsburg 17 17 23 11 — 68

Elsie Allen 3 11 8 15 — 37

Healdsburg: Itzel Ortiz 22, Kim Rodgers 17.

Record: Healdsburg 19-7, 5-5

High school girls soccer

NBL-Oak

AT WINDSOR

Montgomery 2 2 — 4

Windsor 0 0 — 0

Montgomery goals: Micky Rosenbaum, Angelica Barragan, Janae Scwhan, Abria Brooker. Assists: Paola Gomez, Christina Cawood 2, Brooker.

AT MARIA CARRILLO

Analy 0 0 — 0

Maria Carrillo 3 2 — 5

Maria Carrillo goals: Julia Pell 3, Brynn Howard, Madelyn Gmitter. Assists: Morgan Taylor 2, Ashley Frye, Cassady Carpenter.

NBL-Redwood

AT PINER

Santa Rosa 4 1 — 5

Piner 0 0 — 0

Santa Rosa goals: Harmony James 3, Kelly Fleisher, Cielo Sanchez. Assists: Fleisher 2, Avery West 2.

AT FORESTVILLE

El Molino 5, Healdsburg 1

El Molino goals: Santia Depaola 2, Yudoni Garcia-Lopez, Ariela Tapia, Kendra Rivas. Assists: Ariela Tapia, Santia Depaola.

High school wrestling

Wednesday’s Results

NBL-Redwood

AT MONTGOMERY

Boys: Elsie Allen 66, Montgomery 17

108: Oscar Cruz (M) TFl Said Noriega 16-1

115: Chris Cervantes (EA) won by forfeit

122: Jacob Carusone (M) p. Javier Carrillo 3:56

128: Xavier Carranza (EA) p. Sam Christopherson 1:04

134: Brian Arrieta (EA) won by forfeit

140: Raul Rosas (M) p. Angel Ponce 2:22

147: Kevin Venegas (EA) p. David Monk 1:32

154: Ever Arrieta (EA) p. Seamus Saindon 0:57

162: Oscar Sotelo (EA) won by forfeit

172: Wyatt Babson (EA) p. Javian Hernandez 3:41

184: Marquez Delieon (EA) won by forfeit

197: Rob Giacomini (EA) won by forfeit

222: Boyd Heng (EA) won by forfeit

HWT: Trent Taylor (EA) won by forfeit

Notable: Elsie Allen clinched the NBL-Redwood championship with a league record of 5-0 for its second straight crown (after a three-way tie last year with Montgomery, and Rancho Cotate).

Girls: Montgomery 12, Elsie Allen 6

108: Lia Aguirre (EA) won by forfeit

123: Bella Devoto (M) won by forfeit

172: Alondra Sanchez (M) won by forfeit

NBL-Oak

AT SANTA ROSA

Maria Carrillo 46, Santa Rosa 24

106: Ember Trowbridge (SR) won by forfeit

120: Jose Sanchez (MC) p. Manuel Martinez

126: Caleb Gaspar (MC) won by forfeit

132: Leo O’Brian (MC) won by forfeit

138: Walt O’Brian (MC) won by forfeit

145: Jordan Barrett (SR) won by forfeit

152: Adrian Acevedo (MC) m.d. Kenny Moreno

160: Jordan Fields (SR) p. Ty Monaco

170: Daniel Gray (MC) d. Justin Moura

182: Landon Saal (MC) m.d. Ryan Hesz

195: David Castillo (MC) p. Holden Aboudara

220: Joe Gorman (MC) p. Gabe Gomez

285: Caden Holt Allen (SR) p. Sebastian Mendoza

Friday's schedule

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Pacific West Conference

Fresno Pacific at Sonoma State, 10 a.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

American River at Sonoma State, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

CCAA

Sonoma State at UC San Diego, 1 p.m. (DH)

COLLEGE SWIMMING

Santa Rosa JC at City College of San Francisco Invite, 2:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big 8 Conference

Santa Rosa JC at San Joaquin Delta, 5:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big 8 Conference

Santa Rosa JC at San Joaquin Delta, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

NBL-Oak

Analy at Santa Rosa, 7:30 p.m.

Montgomery at Cardinal Newman, 7:30 p.m.

Windsor at Piner, 7:30 p.m.

NBL-Redwood

Rancho Cotate at El Molino, 7:30 p.m.

Elsie Allen at Healdsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Maria Carrillo at Ukiah, 7:30 p.m.

NCL I

Clear Lake at Fort Bragg, 7:30 p.m.

Kelseyville at Lower Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Cloverdale at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

Willits at St. Helena, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

NCL I

Fort Bragg at Clear Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Lower Lake at Kelseyville, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at Cloverdale, 7:30 p.m.

St. Helena at Willits, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

NBL-Redwood

Roseland University Prep at Piner, 6 p.m.

Cardinal Newman at Ukiah, 6 p.m.

Analy at El Molino, 6 p.m.

NBL-Oak

Montgomery at Santa Rosa, 6 p.m.

Windsor at Elsie Allen, 6 p.m.

Healdsburg at Rancho Cotate, 6 p.m.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

VVAL

American Canyon at Petaluma, 6 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Sonoma Valley, 6 p.m.

Vintage at Napa, 6 p.m.