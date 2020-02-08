Prep roundup: Montgomery boys stun Cardinal Newman in basketball

In the traditional boys basketball rivalry game between Montgomery and Cardinal Newman, it isn’t often that the home team loses by 15 points or more. However, it happened twice this season, after the visiting Vikings shot the lights out on Friday night to down the suddenly slumping Cardinals 61-45 in the regular-season finale of the North Bay League-Oak Division.

Earlier in the season, the Cardinals (20-6, 6-4) defeated the Vikings 41-26 at Montgomery (15-11, 6-4). The teams tied for second place in the regular-season standings. The rematch was all Vikings, who canned 11 of 20 from behind the 3-point line, a high for Montgomery this season.

“We shot the ball really well. We aren’t a team that hits a large amount of threes,” Montgomery coach Zac Tiedeman said. “This was the best offensive and shooting night of the year for us.”

Montgomery was led by Brandon Lucas (17 points on 5-of-8 3-pointers), Jack Svoma (13 points, 6 rebounds) and Nolan Bessire (8 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists).

“Cardinal Newman is a physical team, so we had to work for good shots. We rebounded well and didn’t give up many second-chance points,” Tiedeman said. “Our defense did well holding a team like that to 45 points.”

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are reeling, having lost three games in a row and currently punching below their weight going into the postseason.

“We aren’t defending as well or shooting as well as we were earlier in the season,” Cardinal Newman coach Tom Bonfigli said. “We aren’t playing at the same defensive level. We have to play better defense.”

Cardinal Newman was outrebounded by Montgomery 39-26 and has allowed opponents to convert 22 3-pointers in the past two games (11 by Windsor).

“Montgomery played an outstanding game. They were excellent on both sides of the ball. They have some guys that can shoot. They beat us in every facet of the game,” Bonfigli said. “I can’t remember the last time we got beat that bad in our own gym.”

Cardinal Newman was led by Giancarlo Woods with 13 points.

Piner 75, Windsor 59

The host Prospectors (23-2, 10-0) finished the NBL-Oak regular season undefeated and in first place by defeating Windsor (10-16, 4-6) after a slow start.

“Going undefeated (in league) is a good accomplishment for the boys. They did a good job,” Piner coach Mike Erickson said. “Windsor played a good game. It took a really good game from us to beat them.”

Windsor led 23-18 at the end of the first quarter thanks to hitting four 3-pointers in the quarter. Piner came back to win the second quarter 21-10 to lead 39-33 at halftime.

“In the first quarter, Windsor moved it around and got some good looks and knocked them in,” Erickson said. “In the second quarter we tightened it up on defense and got back in the game. We got some easy layups in transition.”

Piner outscored Windsor in the second half, 32-21, to win the game going away.

“We got some second- and third-chance opportunities in the second half by being aggressive on the glass,” Erickson said. “In the fourth quarter, Windsor fouled us and we made our free throws down the stretch.”