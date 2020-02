Local prep and college scores and schedule

College softball

CCAA

AT LA JOLLA

Sonoma State 000 000 1 — 1 3 1

UC San Diego 001 011 x — 3 5 0

WP: Robyn Wampler 4-0; LP: Nalani Scates 0-3

Sonoma State: Camerin Kirtlan 1x3, 3B, RBI; Julie Davis 1x3, 2B; Cassidy Romano 1x3.

SECOND GAME

Sonoma State 000 100 3 — 4 5 1

UC San Diego 210 000 0 — 3 3 1

WP: Nicole Sarra 1-1; LP: Alanna Phillips 4-1

Sonoma State: Giana Hays 1x2, HR, 2 RBI; Jordyn Martinez 1x3, HR, RBI; Megan Ambriz 1x3, 2B, RBI, R; Amber Orchard 1x1, 2B, RBI; Alyssa Caballero 1x3.

Records: Sonoma State 2-5, 1-1; UC San Diego 8-1, 1-1

JC men’s basketball

Big 8 Conference

AT STOCKTON

Santa Rosa JC 28 31 — 59

San Joaquin Delta 23 37 — 60

Santa Rosa JC: Atmar Mundu 13, Gianni Brown 10.

High school boys basketball

NBL-Redwood

AT HEALDSBURG

Elsie Allen 7 7 9 8 — 31

Healdsburg 16 19 17 4 — 56

Elsie Allen: Ramos 10.

Healdsburg: Dylan Widick 22, Dylan Hayman 9.

Records: Elsie Allen 4-19, 2-8; Healdsburg 22-3, 10-0

Notable: Dylan Hayman finished league play with a 30.5 points-per-game average.

High school girls basketball

NCL II

AT ST. VINCENT

Credo 20 15 17 6 — 58

St. Vincent 6 6 10 14 — 36

St. Vincent: Alexandra Saisi 18 (4 steals).

Records: Credo 10-11, 5-3; St. Vincent 9-15, 2-5

High school boys soccer

NBL-Oak

AT SANTA ROSA

Montgomery 7 0 — 7

Santa Rosa 0 0 — 0

Montgomery goals: Miguel Bustos 2, Drayden Ponte, Zack Batchelder 3 , Jack Medin.

Montgomery assists: Batchelder 2, Ponte 2, Kevin Welch, Noah Warnell.

Records: Montgomery 18-0-0, 8-0-0; Santa Rosa 2-9-2, 1-6-1

Saturday, Feb. 8 schedule

COLLEGE SWIMMING

Santa Rosa JC at City College of San Francisco Invite, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Nonconference

Reedley at Santa Rosa JC, 10 a.m.

Monterey Peninsula at Santa Rosa JC, 2 p.m.

CCAA

Sonoma State at UC San Diego, 11 a.m. (DH)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Nonconference

Santa Rosa JC at Canada, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

CCAA

San Francisco State at Sonoma State, 1 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

CCAA

San Francisco State at Sonoma State, 3 p.m.