Benefield: Cardinal Newman boys basketball coach Tom Bonfigli at 800 wins and counting

Eight hundred and sixteen wins. That’s 68 dozen and more than 62 baker’s dozens. It’s almost six gross. It’s nearly 41 score. It’s legion, it’s large, it is multitudinous.

In short, it’s a lot.

The number of high school basketball coaching wins Cardinal Newman boys coach Tom Bonfigli has racked up in 38 years in the business is a lot. In fact, only eight people have put together more wins in the history of boys basketball in California, according to records kept by Cal-Hi Sports.

After falling to Piner in the North Bay League-Oak Division tournament title game Friday night, the Cardinals moved to 21-7 overall. They, along with Montgomery, finished 6-4 in the NBL-Oak and await their seed in the North Coast Section Division 2 tournament, which will be announced Sunday. Heading into the weekend, they were ranked eighth.

Bonfigli and his Cardinals hit milestone win No. 800 on Dec. 12 with a 70-50 win over Maria Carrillo in the opening round of the Rose City Tournament. At that juncture, he was 11th on the all-time state leaderboard. He has since advanced to ninth.

After that win, there was confetti, there were former players mingling with current students, many of them holding “800” signs. But by the next night, the win total moved to 801. And so on and so on.

Don’t for a minute think the numbers don’t matter to Bonfigli. They do. Case in point: When I called some days ago to ask about win No. 800 and what hitting that milestone meant to him, he responded: “You are going to have to fast-forward a little bit; we are at 815.”

TO BONFIGLI, numbers point to something bigger.

“I think the numbers get more important as you get older,” Bonfigli, 67, said. “When I was younger, the numbers weren’t as important. When I was younger, winning was really important.”

But the numbers are wins.

“A number represents something,” he said. “What numbers represent is being consistently good.

“The thing I’m proudest of in my career is the consistency — we are always good, we are almost always in the championship game and we are going to go to the playoffs,” he said.

He’s had exactly three losing seasons since he started his career as head coach in 1981.

“You have to coach what you have, not worry about what you don’t have, so every year is different,” he said. “How well you do that, that is how successful you are in the long run. Everybody can get a good group, everybody can get a good team.”

Bonfigli went 280-103 over 14 seasons in his first stint at Cardinal Newman. He was let go in August 1994 for breaking the no-drinking clause in his contract over the summer. He did not coach that winter but the following season he was hired by Justin-Siena High School, where he stayed until the spring of 2007, racking up a 225-120 record.

But Bonfigli, who in March will mark 25 years of sobriety, is a Newman guy. He graduated from Cardinal Newman in 1971 and he played quarterback for Ed Lloyd and point guard for John Fitzgerald — two coaches revered on the Old Redwood Highway campus almost as much as Saint John Henry Newman himself.