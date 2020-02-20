Benefield: Montgomery soccer teams eager for more after twin victories in playoff openers

It was a double-header that felt like double vision for Montgomery High School soccer Wednesday night.

The girls are the No. 1 seed in the North Coast Section Division 2 tournament.

The boys are the No. 1 seed in the North Coast Section Division 1 tournament.

Both teams hosted the No. 16 seeds in the opening round Wednesday night.

Both teams led 2-0 at the half.

Both teams won 3-0.

Both teams could have won by a lot more.

In the first game of the night, the girls squad got up 2-0 on the visiting No. 16 seed Washington Huskies in the first 10 minutes. The Vikings seemed almost startled by the ease in which they cracked the visitors’ back line. But the scoring then slowed and it remained 2-0 at the half.

The boys had a similar storyline — up 2-0 over No. 16 seed Foothill High, with ample opportunities to make that advantage much greater.

Each side tinkered, tinkered, tinkered in front of the opponents’ goal, each side trying to make things look gorgeous when a pretty little goal would have done just fine.

“There (are) going to be times when they try to do too much,” boys coach Jon Schwan said.

The Vikings are so dripping with talent that it’s hard not to try to craft a masterpiece with every attack. The boys have 98 goals in 21 games. Ninety-eight. Goals allowed? Just as impressive: 10. It had been eight games since a team scored on them until Rancho Cotate broke the spell and played the Vikings to a 1-1 tie in the final game of North Bay League-Oak Division play.

But in that same eight-game span, they scored 41 goals.

It’s a team that can clearly find the net, and yet on Wednesday night, the boys sometimes struggled to do so — even though the final was 3-0. It could have been a much more lopsided finish had some plays ended with a strike instead of one touch too many.

But it’s a problem that Schwan sounds like he’s willing to take, as is his counterpart on the girls’ side, Pat McDonald.

The girls were up on Washington High 2-0 within 10 minutes. It looked to be a bloodbath early. And then came the tinkering problem — the same thing that afflicted the boys in the late game.

“We obviously have to finish better,” McDonald said.

“We didn’t put them away in the first half like we probably should have, but good for them. They played their (butts) off and their goalkeeper is amazing,” he said. “She kept them in the game.”

She did, in part. But the Vikings gave her some gifts, too, courtesy of shots that hit her in the numbers.

But finding any kind of fault in the two wins Wednesday seems almost silly. Complaining about missed shots in a 3-0 win? Still, this was Game 1 of a long playoff grind. Part of maintaining focus is finding things to tighten up.

“Sometimes it feels like we need to not play too much with the ball and have that final finish,” said senior Zack Batchelder, who scored the Vikings’ first two goals. “You have to make the final play.”