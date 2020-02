Local prep and college scores and schedule

High school boys basketball

NBL-Redwood Tournament

Semifinals

AT HEALDSBURG

Ukiah 7 13 16 11 — 47

Healdsburg 17 25 17 13 — 72

Ukiah: Eian Macandog 13.

Healdsburg : Dylan Hayman 20, Dylan Widick 9, Graham MacDonald 14.

Records: Ukiah 8-19, 3-7; Healdsburg 23-3, 10-0

AT MARIA CARRILLO

Rancho Cotate 12 18 15 11 3 — 59

Maria Carrillo 15 14 18 9 5 — 61

Rancho Cotate: Andrew Pengle 22, Malik Roby 13, Sal Vandrawalle 12.

Maria Carrillo: Austin Ehrlicher 15, Alex Dipman 14, Carson Jones 12.

NBL-Oak

AT WINDSOR

Piner 15 12 13 15 — 55

Windsor 14 3 17 15 — 47

Piner: Adonis Gutierrez 12, Isaac Torres 11.

Windsor: Christian Jernigan 14.

VVAL

AT JUSTIN-SIENA

Casa Grande 22 12 13 15 — 62

Justin-Siena 16 11 14 16 — 57

Casa Grande: Sonny Gigliotti 30 (6 3-point goals).

Justin-Siena: Liam McDevitt 21 (4 3-point goals), Wyatt Humphries 12 (4 3-point goals).

Records: Casa Grande 6-19, 3-8; Justin-Siena 9-16, 2-9

Notable: Gigliotti scored 12 of Casa Grande’s 15 fourth-quarter points, including 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

High school girls soccer

VVAL

AT CASA GRANDE

Casa Grande 3, Justin-Sienna 1

Casa Grande goals: Mallory Jones, Natalie Labanowski, Erin Stanley. Assists: Erin Stanley 2, Natalie Labanowski.

Thursday's schedule

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Nonconference

Solano at Santa Rosa JC, 2 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Santa Rosa JC at Modesto Tournament, TBD

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

CCAA

Stanislaus State at Sonoma State, 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

CCAA

Stanislaus State at Sonoma State, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

NCL I

Clear Lake at Cloverdale, 7:30 p.m.

St. Helena at Kelseyville, 7:30 p.m.

Willits at Fort Bragg, 7:30 p.m.

Lower Lake at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

VVAL

Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 6 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.

Vintage at American Canyon, 6 p.m.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

VVAL

Sonoma Valley at Casa Grande, 7 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 7 p.m.

Vintage at American Canyon, 7 p.m.

NCL I

Cloverdale at Clear Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Kelseyville at St. Helena, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Bragg at Willits, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at Lower Lake, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

NBL-Redwood

Rancho Cotate at Santa Rosa, 6 p.m.

El Molino at Piner, 6 p.m.

Elsie Allen at Healdsburg, 6 p.m.

NBL-Oak

Sonoma Academy at Maria Carrillo, 6 p.m.

Analy at Windsor, 6 p.m.

Cardinal Newman at Ukiah, 6 p.m.