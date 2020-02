Local prep and college scores and schedule

Women’s college basketball

CCAA

AT ROHNERT PARK

Stanislaus State 15 13 9 27 — 64

Sonoma State 18 16 19 13 — 66

Sonoma State scoring: Sophie Northern 19, Kylie Kiech 16, Ugochi Anudokem 10, Zane Sheckherd 9, Serena Santos 5, Kim Savio 4, Shauna Jackson 2, Taylor Johnson 1.

Sonoma State leaders: 3-point goals, Kiech 3, Northern 2; Rebounds, Anudokem 11; Assists: Northern 4; Blocks: Northern 3, Anudokem 2; Steals: Kiech 3, Northern 2.

Records: Stanislaus State 12-12,10-9; Sonoma State 15-8,11-7

Men’s college basketball

CCAA

AT ROHNERT PARK

Stanislaus State 34 40 — 74

Sonoma St. 27 35 — 62

Sonoma State scoring: Wesley Gilbert 17, Michael Smith 12, Jacob Salerno 12, Isaac Davidson 9, Kenny Olsem 4, Nick Klarman 3, Jacob Williams 3, Eric Nielsen 2.

Sonoma State leaders: 3-point goals, Salerno 3, Smith 2; Rebounds, Gilbert 7, Davidson 7; Assists, Salerno 4; Steals, Klarman 3, Davidson 2.

Records: Stanislaus State 14-10, 10-9; Sonoma State 4-19, 3-15

JC baseball

Nonconference

AT FAIRFIELD

Santa Rosa JC 020 100 (11)00 — 14 12 2

Solano 100 001 001 — 3 6 1

WP: Noah Rennard; LP: Edgar Aqui

Santa Rosa JC: Blake McDonald 4x4, 2B, 3 runs, RBI; Dom Riggio: 2x5, run, RBI.

Records Santa Rosa JC 9-0; Solano 2-6-1

High school girls basketball

VVAL

AT CASA GRANDE

Sonoma Valley 5 14 7 7 — 33

Casa Grande 22 15 18 11 — 66

Sonoma Valley: Kennedy Midgley 10.

Casa Grande: Trinity Merwin 12 (3 assists, 4 steals), Emma Reese 9, Sophia Gardea 9, Ashley Harris 9, Ashley Casper 8, Bella Blue (7 rebounds).

Records: Sonoma Valley 11-13, 7-5; Casa Grande 16-9, 11-1

Nonleague

AT ST. VINCENT

Calistoga 7 12 3 16 — 38

St. Vincent 8 6 9 22 — 45

St. Vincent: Sophia Skubic 14 (4 3-point goals), Alex Ditizio 10 (13 rebounds), Alexandra Saisi 9

(4 rebounds).

Records: Calistoga 21-4, 7-0; St. Vincent 10-16, 2-6

High school girls soccer

NBL-Oak

AT UKIAH

Cardinal Newman 1 2 — 3

Ukiah 0 0 — 0

Cardinal Newman goals: Natalia Belmonte, Mimi Rechin, Tori Holden. Assists: Mila Bettinelli, Tori Holden.

Notable: Cardinal Newman clinched the league crown. … Cardinal Newman goalie Paige Foster posted the shutout.

AT MARIA CARRILLO

Sonoma Academy 0 1 — 1

Maria Carrillo 3 2 — 5

Maria Carrillo goals: Makela Pinoris, Cassady Carpenter 2, Ashley Frye, Kate McCandless. Assists: Ashley Frye, Nikki Cacho, Julia Pell.

Sonoma Academy goals: Sophie Vargas (PK)

NBL-Redwood

AT PINER

El Molino 3, Piner 1

El Molino goals: Kendra Rivas, Ariela Tapia, Santia Depaola. Assists: Santia Depaola.

Piner goal: Alondra Hernandez.

Wednesday’s Results

VVAL

AT NAPA

Petaluma 2 2 — 4

Napa 0 0 — 0

Petaluma goals: Charlotte Crysdale 2, Mikah Palmer, Amanda Rocha.

AT SONOMA

American Canyon 0 0 — 0

Sonoma Valley 3 2 — 5

Sonoma Valley goals: August Andi 2, Bella Brophy, Caroline Studdert, Carina Given. Assists: Andi, Chelsea Young, Valen Munson.

Notable: Goalkeepers Renee Bell (first half) and Paty Saldana (second half) shared posted the shutout.

Friday's schedule

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

CCAA

San Francisco State at Sonoma State, Noon (DH)

Nonconference

Butte at Santa Rosa JC, Noon (DH)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Nonconference

Mendocino at Santa Rosa JC, 2 p.m.

CCAA

Sonoma State at Stanislaus State, 6 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Santa Rosa JC at Modesto Tournament, TBD

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

NBL-Oak Championship

Piner vs. Cardinal Newman, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

NBL-Oak Championship

Cardinal Newman vs. Montgomery, 6 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

NBL-Redwood

Roseland University Prep at El Molino, 6 p.m.

Analy at Ukiah, 6 p.m.

Maria Carrillo at Piner, 6 p.m.

NBL-Oak

Elsie Allen at Santa Rosa, 6 p.m.

Montgomery at Rancho Cotate, 6 p.m.

Windsor at Healdsburg, 6 p.m.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

VVAL

Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 6 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.

Vintage at American Canyon, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

NBL-Redwood Championship