Empire notes: Montgomery boys soccer set to begin postseason quest

Wednesday is the day, in many respects, when the Montgomery Vikings boys soccer season starts.

So robust are the Vikings that they have rolled to a 19-0-1 record — their only blemish a recent tie with league rival Rancho Cotate in the final game of North Bay League-Oak Division play.

The Vikings have rarely been tested this season — scoring 95 goals and giving up a paltry 10.

But their reward for success in recent years was to be bumped up to Division 1 in the North Coast Section tournament.

Still, of the Division 1 teams they scheduled this season, they were never tested — not once.

They beat No. 4 Vintage 5-2; No. 6 Berkeley 4-1, No. 9 Napa 4-0 and No. 12 California 5-1, so the minds that moved them to the top division look like they know what they are doing. The Vikings host No. 16 Foothill at 7 p.m. Wednesday, the second game of a double-header with the girls squad.

Upper Lake girls begin playoff road Wednesday

The Upper Lake High School girls basketball team captured the North Central League II title despite dropping their final contest to tied-for-second-place Credo High Thursday.

The Cougars ripped their way to a 7-1 league finish and are 20-4 overall heading into the postseason.

And all of this leads to Wednesday, when the Cougars, seeded No. 4 in the North Coast Section Division 5 tournament, host No. 13 International High of San Francisco (15-7 overall and 9-3 in Bay Counties Central League). Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Newman captures Oak crown, top seed

The Cardinal Newman girls soccer team earned the top seed in the North Coast Section Division 4 bracket and it’s not hard to see why.

The Cardinals emerged as the top team in a tough proving ground: The North Bay League-Oak Division race.

The only loss the team suffered was a 3-2 game against Montgomery on the road back on Feb. 4. They also tied Maria Carrillo 0-0 on Dec. 17.

Need proof of the robustness of NBL girls soccer? Newman got the top seed in Division 4, Montgomery, runners-up in league, got the top seed in Division 2 and Carrillo, the third place team, got the fourth seed in Division 2.

The Cardinals, defending section champs, host El Molino (6-9 overall, 6-4 in NBL-Redwood) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Montgomery hosts No. 16 Washington at 5 p.m. in the first game of a double-header. Carrillo hosts No. 13 Concord High at 7 p.m.

Prospectors get top seed

After falling 2-1 the first time they played back in January, the Piner High boys soccer team rolled to an 8-1-3 finish in the North Bay League-Redwood Division to take the title. That was good enough for the Prospectors to grab the top seed in the NCS Division 3 tournament.

Piner hosts crosstown rival Elsie Allen at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The last time these two squads met, in 2018, Piner won 2-0.

The Lobos finished mid-pack in the NBL-Oak, going 4-3-3 in league and 4-5-5 overall.

Meanwhile, Carrillo finished in second at 8-3-1 in the NBL-Redwood and in doing so secured the No. 9 seed in Division 2, so the Pumas will travel to No. 8 Bishop O’Dowd Wednesday.

