Local prep and college scores and schedule

College softball

CCAA

AT ROHNERT PARK

San Francisco State 010 000 1 — 2 8 0

Sonoma State 000 000 3 — 3 8 3

WP: Nalani Scates; LP: Emily Mitchell

Sonoma State: Julie Davis 2x3, R; Alyssa Caballero 2x3; Sky Linanne 1x1, HR, RBI; Jordyn Martinez 1x4, 2B, 2 RBI; Alee Balanon 1x4, 2B, R; Courtney Jack 1x3.

Second Game

San Francisco State 000 100 0 — 1 3 1

Sonoma State 010 101 x — 3 8 0

WP: Teri Danenberg; LP: Natalie Minteer

Sonoma State: Sky Linanne 2x3, 2B, R; Cassidy Romano 1x2, HR, 2 RBI; Reagan Hunt 1x3, 3B, RBI; Jordyn Martinez 1x3, R; Julie Davis 1x2; Giana Hays 1x2; Alee Balanon 1x2.

College baseball

CCAA

AT TURLOCK

Sonoma State 000 000 001 — 1 4 2

Stanislaus State 110 000 46x — 12 9 1

WP: Rylan Tinsley, 3-0; LP Jake Dent, 0-2

Sonoma State: Joshua Medina 2x3; Ben Sanderson 1x4, RBI; Will Langan 1x1, R.

Records: SSU 1-5, 0-1; Stanislaus 7-0, 1-0

JC baseball

Nonconference

AT SANTA ROSA JC

Mendocino 110 200 000 — 4 3 4

Santa Rosa JC 101 011 24x — 10 10 0

WP: Zeke Brockley; LP: Logan Barrick

Santa Rosa JC: Joey Kramer 2x4, 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Antonio Omphroy 2x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Hayden Klemenok 2x4, 2 2b, run, RBI; Dom Riggio 1x2, RBI.

Records: Mendocino 3-7; Santa Rosa JC 10-0

High school boys basketball

VVAL

AT CASA GRANDE

Sonoma Valley 12 24 15 15 — 66

Casa Grande 13 16 20 13 — 62

Sonoma Valley: Anders Mathison 24 (4 3-point goals), Riley Phelan 13, Dom Girish 12 (2 3-point goals), Luke Sendaydiego 11.

Casa Grande: Tai Grant 16 (2 3-point goals), Sonny Gigliotti 13 (3 3-point goals), Dom McHale 13.

Records: Sonoma Valley 16-10, 8-4; Casa Grande 6-20, 3-9

Thursday’s Result

Nonleague

AT ST. VINCENT

Calistoga 9 9 4 17 — 39

St. Vincent 8 14 11 9 — 42

St. Vincent: Tyler Pease 15 (12 rebounds), Miguel Bunting 10 (5 assists), Gio Antonini 7 (10 rebounds).

High school girls soccer

VVAL

AT CASA GRANDE

Casa Grande 1, Sonoma Valley 0

Casa Grande goal: Mallory Jones. Assist: Isabelle Geoghegan.

Saturday's schedule

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

UC Irvine at Sonoma State, 10 a.m.

Santa Rosa JC at Modesto Tournament, TBD

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCAA

Sonoma State at Stanislaus State, Noon (DH)

Nonconference

Santa Rosa JC vs. Solano at TBD, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Pacific West Conference

Sonoma State at Academy of Art, Noon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

CCAA

San Francisco State at Sonoma State, Noon (DH)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WATER POLO

Sonoma State at Santa Clara

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

CCAA

Humboldt State at Sonoma State, 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

CCAA

Humboldt State at Sonoma State, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Nonleague

Cardinal Newman at Archbishop Mitty, Noon

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

NBL-Redwood Championshipss