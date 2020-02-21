A's catchers competing for role

MESA, Arizona — Catchers have spent most of the first week of camp in their natural position: in the squat, catching some of baseball’s nastiest pitches these A’s pitchers have to offer. On Thursday, they flipped from pitch receiver to pitch victim.

“Bad draw for the catchers, who very rarely get to hit off live pitching and they get those guys,” manager Bob Melvin said. “That’s the life of a catcher in spring training.”

The life of the catchers in A’s camp this spring varies, too. Sean Murphy, the presumptive starting catcher, is getting reacquainted with the pitching staff he’s already quite familiar with. Left-handed hitting Austin Allen, traded to Oakland in the winter, is trying to leverage his bits of big league experience in San Diego into a backup role.

Jonah Heim is the new kid in camp, fast-tracked suddenly, and is here to prove he might be able to crack the big leagues soon. The Baltimore Orioles drafted Heim in 2013, then traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays, who held him briefly before flipping him to the A’s in 2017 for Joey Wendle (who’s shined with the Rays). Heim is just 24 with a 6-foot-4 frame that creates a nice wall behind the dish. He thrived on the merit of his glove and, last year, just started clicking behind the plate.

After hitting .282 with the Midland RockHounds in 2019, Heim was pushed up to Las Vegas and thrived, batting .358 in 35 games. His plate discipline between the two teams, 45 strikeouts to 35 walks, is particularly noteworthy. The A’s like a guy that can get on base.

Melvin has said that the backup catcher role is still up for grabs. Allen isn’t a lock, even if it seems he has the edge. Heim is certainly in the mix, and part of the training is taking the spring to build a rapport with this staff.

“Biggest thing we can do in spring training is catch every guy, because next spring training they may come back with new stuff,” Heim said at his locker in Mesa.

He caught Frankie Montas’ bullpen today, which was a trip.

“He got me a couple times, it was a little tough to see. Frankie has some electric stuff,” Heim said. “He threw me a slider that started in the tree, I didn’t see it come back but it got on me quick.”

“Jesus (Luzardo) is always nasty, every single guy has a pitch were you aren’t sure how they throw it. All of them together, when you have to mix all of them up and all for strikes, he just becomes nasty, and it’s fun to catch. Not great if you’re hitting.”

Davidson soaks in first camp

The Arizona sun hit a little different for Charlotte, North Carolina, native Logan Davidson.

“The weather here is much more friendly where it is where I’m from; the week before I got here it snowed where I’m from,” Davidson said.

Davidson may get to soak up that Mesa sun a whole lot more in the future. The A’s see a lot of potential in the 22-year-old. He was a steal in last year’s draft; the A’s snatched the switch-hitting Clemson shortstop at 29th overall.