Local prep and college scores and schedule

Wednesday's results

High school girls soccer

NCS Playoffs

Semifinals

Division 2

AT MONTGOMERY

Maria Carrillo 4 2 — 2

Montgomery 0 0 — 0

Maria Carrillo goals: Clara Gullixson, Brynn Howard, Ashley Frye, Morgan Taylor.

Maria Carrillo assists: Morgan Taylor, Madeline Graham.

High school baseball

Nonleague

AT PETALUMA

Redwood 000 001 0 — 1 4 2

Petaluma 000 002 x — 2 3 0

WP: Julian Garrahan (7 IP, 4 hits, 0 walks, 3 K, 69 pitches)

Petalumna: Nicco Bertolucci 1x3, RBI; Joe Brown 1x3, SB; Will Krupp 1x3.

High school boys golf

Nonleague

AT TAYMAN PARK

Windsor 208, Healdsburg 263

Windsor: Will Hoff 38, Mason Tomasek 42, JJ Scott 40, Isa Mendoza 43, Jackson Calegari 45.

Healdsburg: Nathan Hausman 42, Breadon Russo 44, Jesse Graves 57, Henry Waterman 58, Jackson Vogensen 62.

High school boys tennis

Nonleague

AT SAN FRANCISCO

University 7, Cardinal Newman 0

Singles: Zack Ravel (U) d. Joey Greco 6-4, 6-1; Marcus Kawasa (U) d. Chase Carter 6-3, 6-0; Olan Ozturk (U) d. Andy Cai 6-0, 6-0; Cameron Gelvsan (U) d. Babu Tekle 6-0, 6-4.

Doubles: Declan Herrera-Daniel Ravel (U) d. Nathan Roman-Bennett Stafford 6-2, 6-2; Zac Asivtiani-Misijica Sivirin (U) d. Blake Fair-Clayton Farrow 6-1, 6-2; Ryan Tabibian-Dan Hvavenin (U) d. Paul Munsell-Nolan Postal 6-3, 6-1.

Record: Cardinal Newman 1-2.

Thursday's schedule

TRACK AND FIELD

Santa Rosa JC at Chico Multi Classic, 10 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Nevada at Sonoma State, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Big 8 Conference

Santa Rosa JC at Sierra, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

CCAA

Cal State L.A. at Sonoma State, 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

CCAA

Cal State L.A. at Sonoma STate, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Nonleague

American Canyon at Maria Carrillo, 3:30 p.m.