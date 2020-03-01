Men's college basketball roundup: Cal clings to victory in OT

Matt Bradley scored six of his 21 points in overtime before fouling out, and Cal held on to beat Utah 86-79 on Saturday in Berkeley.

Andre Kelly had 15 points, nine rebounds and a career-high five blocks, Grant Anticevich added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Paris Austin scored 15 with four assists for Cal (13-16, 7-9 Pac-12).

Timmy Allen had 26 points for Utah (15-14, 6-11), while Alfonso Plummer scored a career-high 23.

Bradley, who missed a desperation half-court heave at the end of regulation, scored Cal’s first points of overtime then added two free throws with 1:07 left.

He fouled out 18 seconds later, then watched from the bench as the Golden Bears ended a three-game losing streak against the Utes.

The Bears outscored the Utes 17-10 in overtime.

Utah has lost five of six.

Gonzaga 86, St. Mary’s 76

Filip Petrusev scored 27 points and No. 3 Gonzaga beat Saint Mary’s on Saturday night to sweep the season series.

Corey Kispert added 20 points and Killian Tillie 13 for Gonzaga (29-2, 15-1 West Coast), which previously won the West Coast Conference regular-season title for the eighth consecutive season.

Jordan Ford scored 28 points and Malik Fitts 15 for visiting Saint Mary’s (24-7, 11-5), which earlier in February lost 90-60 at home to Gonzaga for the worst home loss for the Gaels under coach Randy Bennett.

San Francisco 69, Loyola Marymount 67

Jordan Ratinho scored 17 points and San Francisco held off Loyola Marymount in a wild finish Saturday night.

Khalil Shabazz added 16 points for the host Dons (20-11, 9-7 West Coast Conference), who have 20 wins for the fourth straight season. Jamaree Bouyea chipped in 12 points and Jimbo Lull had 10.

Jordan Bell scored a career-high 25 points to lead LMU (10-20, 4-12). Keli Leaupepe added 16 points.

TCU 75, Baylor 72

Desmond Bane scored 23 points, with eight straight in TCU’s tiebreaking run as the Horned Frogs upended No. 2 Baylor on Saturday at Fort Worth, Texas.

Bane made a long tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:42 left that put the host Horned Frogs (16-13, 7-9 Big 12) ahead to stay. After blocking a shot by Jared Butler, Bane then made a turnaround jumper before adding another 3 to make it 63-55 with just over three minutes left. That was part of a bigger 18-1 spurt that Bane had started with another 3-pointer.

Baylor (25-3, 14-2) lost for the second time in three games since winning a Big 12-record 23 games in a row. The Bears were the nation’s No. 1 team when they lost a week ago to now-No.1 Kansas (26-3, 15-1), which is a game ahead of them in the league standings after beating Kansas State on Saturday.

This was only the third Big 12 game this season when Baylor, which is still in contention for its first Big 12 title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, trailed in the second half.